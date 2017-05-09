Stocks in the news: Aurobindo Pharma, Eros, Bharti Infratel, Torrent Pharma, Havells
Listing Today - S Chand
Eros International signs TV syndication deal with Zee
Signs Asset Sale Deal With Torrent Pharma
To Sell Brand Regestrone Including Intellectual Property Right To TorrentUS FDA: Aurobindo Pharma's Hyderabad Unit 4 Issued Form 483 With 7 Observations
US FDA Observations For Aurobindo:
Buildings Used In Mfg Of A Drug Product Not Maintained In A Good StateLaurus Labs
Natco launches generic version of Sofosbuvir 400 mg/ Velpatasvir 100 mg in India, wherein the net profit of the sale of this Hepatitis C related product is
shared between Natco and LaurusTata Sponge
Environment Clearance Granted for Enhancement of DRI Production from 3,90,000 TPA to 4,25,000 TPAPunjab & Sind Bank
Allotment of Basel-III compliant Additional Tier-1 Bonds with coupon of 10.90 percent p.a. on Private Placement basisBharti Infratel Q4
Cons Net Profit At Rs 596.6 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of Rs 703 Cr
Cons EBITDA At Rs 1,585 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of Rs 1,563 Cr
Cons EBITDA Margin At 45 percent Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of 44.9 percentCons Net Profit Down 3.8 percent At Rs 596.6 Cr Vs Rs 620.4 Cr (QoQ)
Cons Revenue Up 3.5 percent At Rs 3,520 Cr Vs Rs 3,400.7 Cr (QoQ)
Cons EBITDA Up 6 percent At Rs 1,585 Cr Vs Rs 1,495.5 Cr (QoQ)
Cons EBITDA Margin At 45 percent Vs 44 percent (QoQ)
Total Towers Up 0.4 percent At 90,646 Vs 90,255 (QoQ)
Closing Share Factor At 2.32 Vs 2.27 (QoQ)ABB India Q1
Net Profit Up 3.2 percent At Rs 88.2 Cr Vs Rs 85.5 Cr (YoY)
Total Income Up 9.2 percent At Rs 2,318.8 Cr Vs Rs 2,123.6 Cr (YoY)
EBITDA Down 0.9 percent At Rs 171.4 Cr Vs Rs 172.9 Cr (YoY)
EBITDA Margin At 7.9 percent Vs 8.6 percent (YoY)
Orders Up 28 percent At Rs 2,342 Cr Vs Rs 1,830 Cr (YoY)
ABB Says Order Backlog As On March 31 At Rs 12,023 CrUnion Bank Q4
Net Profit Up 12.6 percent At Rs 108.2 Cr Vs Rs 96.1 Cr (YoY)
NII Up 14.5 percent At Rs 2,387 Cr Vs Rs 2,084.7 Cr (YoY)
Gross NPA At 11.17 percent Vs 11.7 percent (QoQ)
Net NPA At 6.57 percent Vs 6.95 percent (QoQ)
Gross NPA At Rs 33,712 Cr Vs Rs 32,403 Cr (QoQ)
Net NPA At Rs 18,832 Cr Vs Rs 18,246 Cr (QoQ)
Provisions At Rs 2,444.1 Cr Vs Rs 1,670.1 Cr (QoQ) Vs Rs 1,564.7 Cr (YoY)
Slippages At Rs 2,951 Cr Vs Rs 3,294 Cr (QoQ)
Net Interest Margin 2.40 percent At Vs 2.01 percent (QoQ)Mangalam Drugs Q4
Net Profit Up 20 percent At Rs 6.6 Cr Vs Rs 5.5 Cr (YoY)
Total Income Up 18.9 percent At Rs 87.6 Cr Vs Rs 73.7 Cr (YoY)NOCIL Q4
Net Profit Up 13.3 percent At Rs 25.5 Cr Vs Rs 22.5 Cr (YoY)
Total Income Up 7.4 percent At Rs 190.8 Cr Vs Rs 177.7 Cr (YoY)
EBITDA Up 8.8 percent At Rs 40.8 Cr Vs Rs 37.5 Cr (YoY)
EBITDA Margin At 21.4 percent Vs 21.1 percent (YoY)Pokarna Q4
Cons Net Profit At Rs 17.9 Cr Vs Rs 5.6 Cr (YoY)
Cons Total Income Down 2.7 percent At Rs 100 Cr Vs Rs 102.8 Cr (YoY)
Cons EBITDA Down 6 percent At Rs 32.9 Cr Vs Rs 35 Cr (YoY)
Cons EBITDA Margin At 32.9 percent Vs 34.1 percent (YoY)
Alert: Q4FY16 Had Exceptional Loss Of Rs 17.5 Cr
Pokarna: Approves Splitting Each Rs 10 Share Into Five Of Rs 2 Each
Approves Transfer/Sale Of Apparel Biz On A Going Concern BasisOther stocks and sectors in the news
Havells completes buyout of Lloyd Electric’s consumer durable ops
Smartlink Network has made an additional investment of Rs 1 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary Telesmart SCS
Torrent Pharma completes acquisition of 2 brands from NovartisFortis healthcare
Promoters eye Rs 250 per share for Fortis dealClaris Life
Co. To sell 20 percent stake in JV to partner Otsuka for USD 20 mIOC:
In early talks with Aramco for downstream projectGVK,GMR:
Airport charges likely to go up after AERA revisionEmamiAims to acquire brands in Africa