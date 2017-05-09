Stocks in the news: Aurobindo Pharma, Eros, Bharti Infratel, Torrent Pharma, Havells

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Listing Today - S Chand

Eros International signs TV syndication deal with Zee

Signs Asset Sale Deal With Torrent Pharma

To Sell Brand Regestrone Including Intellectual Property Right To Torrent

US FDA: Aurobindo Pharma 's Hyderabad Unit 4 Issued Form 483 With 7 ObservationsUS FDA Observations For Aurobindo:

Buildings Used In Mfg Of A Drug Product Not Maintained In A Good State

Natco launches generic version of Sofosbuvir 400 mg/ Velpatasvir 100 mg in India, wherein the net profit of the sale of this Hepatitis C related product is

shared between Natco and Laurus

Environment Clearance Granted for Enhancement of DRI Production from 3,90,000 TPA to 4,25,000 TPA

Allotment of Basel-III compliant Additional Tier-1 Bonds with coupon of 10.90 percent p.a. on Private Placement basis

Bharti Infratel Q4Cons Net Profit At Rs 596.6 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of Rs 703 CrCons EBITDA At Rs 1,585 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of Rs 1,563 Cr

Cons EBITDA Margin At 45 percent Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of 44.9 percent

Cons Net Profit Down 3.8 percent At Rs 596.6 Cr Vs Rs 620.4 Cr (QoQ)Cons Revenue Up 3.5 percent At Rs 3,520 Cr Vs Rs 3,400.7 Cr (QoQ)Cons EBITDA Up 6 percent At Rs 1,585 Cr Vs Rs 1,495.5 Cr (QoQ)Cons EBITDA Margin At 45 percent Vs 44 percent (QoQ)Total Towers Up 0.4 percent At 90,646 Vs 90,255 (QoQ)

Closing Share Factor At 2.32 Vs 2.27 (QoQ)

ABB India Q1Net Profit Up 3.2 percent At Rs 88.2 Cr Vs Rs 85.5 Cr (YoY)Total Income Up 9.2 percent At Rs 2,318.8 Cr Vs Rs 2,123.6 Cr (YoY)EBITDA Down 0.9 percent At Rs 171.4 Cr Vs Rs 172.9 Cr (YoY)EBITDA Margin At 7.9 percent Vs 8.6 percent (YoY)

Orders Up 28 percent At Rs 2,342 Cr Vs Rs 1,830 Cr (YoY)

ABB Says Order Backlog As On March 31 At Rs 12,023 Cr

Union Bank Q4Net Profit Up 12.6 percent At Rs 108.2 Cr Vs Rs 96.1 Cr (YoY)NII Up 14.5 percent At Rs 2,387 Cr Vs Rs 2,084.7 Cr (YoY)Gross NPA At 11.17 percent Vs 11.7 percent (QoQ)Net NPA At 6.57 percent Vs 6.95 percent (QoQ)Gross NPA At Rs 33,712 Cr Vs Rs 32,403 Cr (QoQ)Net NPA At Rs 18,832 Cr Vs Rs 18,246 Cr (QoQ)Provisions At Rs 2,444.1 Cr Vs Rs 1,670.1 Cr (QoQ) Vs Rs 1,564.7 Cr (YoY)Slippages At Rs 2,951 Cr Vs Rs 3,294 Cr (QoQ)

Net Interest Margin 2.40 percent At Vs 2.01 percent (QoQ)

Mangalam Drugs Q4Net Profit Up 20 percent At Rs 6.6 Cr Vs Rs 5.5 Cr (YoY)

Total Income Up 18.9 percent At Rs 87.6 Cr Vs Rs 73.7 Cr (YoY)

NOCIL Q4Net Profit Up 13.3 percent At Rs 25.5 Cr Vs Rs 22.5 Cr (YoY)Total Income Up 7.4 percent At Rs 190.8 Cr Vs Rs 177.7 Cr (YoY)EBITDA Up 8.8 percent At Rs 40.8 Cr Vs Rs 37.5 Cr (YoY)

EBITDA Margin At 21.4 percent Vs 21.1 percent (YoY)

Pokarna Q4Cons Net Profit At Rs 17.9 Cr Vs Rs 5.6 Cr (YoY)Cons Total Income Down 2.7 percent At Rs 100 Cr Vs Rs 102.8 Cr (YoY)Cons EBITDA Down 6 percent At Rs 32.9 Cr Vs Rs 35 Cr (YoY)Cons EBITDA Margin At 32.9 percent Vs 34.1 percent (YoY)Alert: Q4FY16 Had Exceptional Loss Of Rs 17.5 CrPokarna: Approves Splitting Each Rs 10 Share Into Five Of Rs 2 Each

Approves Transfer/Sale Of Apparel Biz On A Going Concern Basis

Other stocks and sectors in the news Havells completes buyout of Lloyd Electric’s consumer durable ops Smartlink Network has made an additional investment of Rs 1 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary Telesmart SCS

Torrent Pharma completes acquisition of 2 brands from Novartis

Promoters eye Rs 250 per share for Fortis deal

Co. To sell 20 percent stake in JV to partner Otsuka for USD 20 m

In early talks with Aramco for downstream project

Airport charges likely to go up after AERA revision