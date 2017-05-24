Stocks in the news: Lupin, Tata Steel, Videocon, NCC, Voltas, Cerebra Integrated

Here are stocks that are in news today:

PNC Infratech

Voltas enters into JV with Ardutch B.V. (a subsidiary of Arçelik A.S.; part of the Koç Group – Turkey’s largest industrial and services group)

Says Crash in stock price due to classification of NPA by Dena Bank

CCI approves amalgamation of Videocon D2H with Dish TV

CCI approves acquisition of up to 6.02 percent stake by Aceville in Flipkart

Conversion of 4.4 lakh warrants into equity shares allotted on preferential basis

Migration from Phase II to Phase III of 3 FM radio stations

CARE has revised the Long Term Rating to BBB Stable from BBB-;Stable and Short Term Rating to BBB from BBB-

Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has issued its consent to start production for its E-Waste recycling plant setup on a 12 acre land

Magotteaux initiates arbitral proceedings against co. demands $60 million in damages

Bank set to finalise six I-banks to manage Rs 10000 crore fund raising

SAIL Arcelor Mittal JV may be sealed this month says Union Steel minister

HDFC life gears up for IPO as Max meger delayed

Co. partners with KVIC to sell khadi products

Plans Rs 650 crore for investment

To raise USD 5mn from IFC GAIL, NTPC

ICRA dowmngrades banks debt ratring

RGPPL demerger: GAIL to own LNG terminal, NTPC to get power plant

Forms USD 100mn JV with Ardutch

Adopts new character to address investor concerns

Tata Motors Q4Cons Net Profit At Rs 4,296 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of Rs 3,502 CrCons Revenue At Rs 78,747 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of Rs 82,866 CrCons EBITDA At Rs 10,846 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of Rs 9,853 Cr

Cons EBITDA Margin At 14 percent Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of 11.8 percent

Cons Net Profit Down 17 percent At Rs 4,296 Cr Vs Rs 5,176 Cr (YoY)Cons Revenue Down 2.6 percent At Rs 78,747 Cr Vs Rs 80,868 Cr (YoY)Cons EBITDA At Rs 10,846 Cr Vs Rs 10,842 Cr (YoY)

Cons EBITDA Margin At 14 percent Vs 13.4 percent (YoY)

Standalone Net Loss At Rs 829 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of Rs 687 Cr LossStandalone Revenue At Rs 15,092 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of Rs 11,888 CrStandalone EBITDA At Rs 620 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of Rs 358 Cr

Standalone EBITDA Margin At 4.6 percent Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of 2.9 percent

Standalone Net Loss At Rs 829 Cr Vs Profit Of Rs 398 Cr (YoY)Standalone Revenue Up 6.7 percent At Rs 15,092 Cr Vs Rs 14,148 Cr (YoY)Standalone EBITDA Down 49.4 percent At Rs 620 Cr Vs Rs 1,225.7 Cr (YoY)

Standalone EBITDA Margin At 4.6 percent Vs 9.6 percent (YoY)

JLR Net Profit At £557 m Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of £512 mJLR Revenue At £7,268 m Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of £7,962 mJLR EBITDA At £1,057 m Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of £1,032 m

JLR EBITDA Margin At 14.5 percent Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of 13 percent

JLR Revenue Up 10.1 percent At £7,268 m (YoY)JLR Net Profit Up 18 percent At £557 m (YoY)

JLR EBITDA Up 17.1 percent At £1,057 m (YoY)

Tata Motors Says Q4 Cons Revenue Lower By Rs 9,032 Cr Due To Translation Impact From £ To Rs

Novartis Q4Net Profit Down 87.3 percent At Rs 2.9 Cr Vs Rs 22.8 Cr (YoY)Revenue Down 14.3 percent At Rs 160.3 Cr Vs Rs 187.1 Cr (YoY)

EBITDA Loss At Rs 6.1 Cr Vs EBITDA Profit Of Rs 12.8 Cr (YoY)

Jubilant Life Q4Cons Net Profit At Rs 149 Cr Vs Rs 10.9 Cr (YoY)Cons Revenue At Rs 1,641.4 Cr Vs Rs 1,515.8 Cr (YoY)Cons EBITDA Up 4.1 percent At Rs 305 Cr Vs Rs 292.9 Cr (YoY)Cons EBITDA Margin At 19.1 percent Vs 19.7 percent (YoY)

Cons Other Income At Rs 10.5 Cr Vs Rs 2.2 Cr (YoY)

NCC Q4Net Profit Down 26.1 percent At Rs 63.7 Cr Vs Rs 86.2 Cr (YoY)Total Income Down 13.5 percent At Rs 2,186.5 Cr Vs Rs 2,528.9 Cr (YoY)EBITDA Down 22.6 percent At Rs 221.3 Cr Vs Rs 285.8 Cr (YoY)EBITDA Margin At 10.1 percent Vs 11.3 percent (YoY)

Other Income Down 38.6 percent At Rs 47.1 Cr Vs Rs 76.7 Cr (YoY)

National Peroxide Q4Net Profit At Rs 15.7 Cr Vs Rs 7 Cr (YoY)

Revenue Up 13.3 percent At Rs 67.5 Cr Vs Rs 59.6 Cr (YoY)

Essel Propack Q4Cons Net Profit Up 19.1 percent At Rs 46.1 Cr Vs Rs 38.7 Cr (YoY)Cons Revenue Up 11.3 percent At Rs 634.4 Cr Vs Rs 570.2 Cr (YoY)Cons EBITDA Up 21.9 percent At Rs 119.8 Cr Vs Rs 98.3 Cr (YoY)

Cons EBITDA Margin At 19.6 percent Vs 17.9 percent (YoY)

Voltas Q4Cons Net Profit At Rs 200.5 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of Rs 142.4 CrCons Revenue At Rs 2,058.3 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of Rs 1,885.1 CrCons EBITDA At Rs 222 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of Rs 177.8 Cr

Cons EBITDA Margin At 10.9 percent Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of 9.4 percent

Cons Net Profit Up 22.1 percent At Rs 200.5 Cr Vs Rs 164.2 Cr (YoY)Cons Revenue Up 10.5 percent At Rs 2,058.3 Cr Vs Rs 1,863.4 Cr (YoY)Cons EBITDA Up 22.8 percent At Rs 222 Cr Vs Rs 180.8 Cr (YoY)

Cons EBITDA Margin At 10.9 percent Vs 9.7 percent (YoY)

Capital Trust Q4Net Profit Up 12.9 percent At Rs 7 Cr Vs Rs 6.2 Cr (YoY)

Revenue Down 71.2 percent At Rs 31.5 Cr Vs Rs 18.4 Cr (YoY)

Ion Exchange Q4Net Profit At Rs 26.2 Cr Vs Rs 16.6 Cr (YoY)

Total Income At Rs 349.9 Cr Vs Rs 239.7 Cr (YoY)

Radico Khaitan Q4Net Profit Up 18.6 percent At Rs 16.6 Cr Vs Rs 14 Cr (YoY)

Total Income At Rs 1,209.8 Cr Vs Rs 1,011.2 Cr (YoY)

Future Retail Q4Net Profit Up 17.3 percent At Rs 123 Cr Vs Rs 104.9 Cr (YoY)Total Income Up 25.3 percent At Rs 4,483.8 Cr Vs Rs 3,578.1 Cr (YoY)EBITDA Up 47.7 percent At Rs 180.4 Cr Vs Rs 122.1 Cr (YoY)EBITDA Margin At 4 percent Vs 3.4 percent (YoY)

Other Income Down 83.6 percent At Rs 2.5 Cr Vs Rs 15.2 Cr (YoY)

Torrent Power Q4Cons Net Profit Up 94.7 percent Rs 136.1 Cr Vs Rs 69.9 Cr (YoY)Cons Revenue Down 1.5 percent At Rs 2,452.8 Cr Vs Rs 2,489.9 Cr (YoY)Cons EBITDA Up 29.3 percent At Rs 696.4 Cr Vs Rs 538.7 Cr (YoY)

Cons EBITDA Margin At 28.4 percent Vs 21.6 percent (YoY)