Stocks in the news: Lupin, Tata Steel, Videocon, NCC, Voltas, Cerebra Integrated
Lupin | Tata Steel | Videocon | TV Today Network | Dion Global | JB Chemicals | Karnataka Bank and Bambino Agro are stocks, which are in news today.
Here are stocks that are in news today:Results Today: Lupin, Bharat Forge, Adani Ports, Amara Raja Batteries, Adani Ent, Jain Irrigation, Dish TV India, Somany Ceramics, Kaveri Seed, Gujarat Gas, Praj Industries, Religare Enterprises, GE T&D India, Aptech, Asahi India Glass, Bayer CropScience, Emkay Global, Fineotex Chemical, Garware-Wall Ropes, Global Vectra Helicorp, Gujarat Sidhee Cement, GVK Power Infrastructure, Intrasoft Technologies, Jubilant Industries, Kopran, Kuantum Papers, Minda Corporation, Mukand Engineers, Mukand, Mukta Arts, Murudeshwar Ceramics, Punjab Alkalies Chemicals, Rajapalayam Mills, Sanghi Industries, Shalimar Paints, Sona Koyo Steering, Zee Media Corporation, Wonderla Holidays, Sundram Fasteners, Talbros Automotive Components, Timken India, TVS Srichakra,
Voltas enters into JV with Ardutch B.V. (a subsidiary of Arçelik A.S.; part of the Koç Group – Turkey’s largest industrial and services group)
Says Crash in stock price due to classification of NPA by Dena Bank
CCI approves amalgamation of Videocon D2H with Dish TV
CCI approves acquisition of up to 6.02 percent stake by Aceville in FlipkartJHS Svendgaard
Conversion of 4.4 lakh warrants into equity shares allotted on preferential basisTV Today Network
Migration from Phase II to Phase III of 3 FM radio stationsMangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers
CARE has revised the Long Term Rating to BBB Stable from BBB-;Stable and Short Term Rating to BBB from BBB-Cerebra Integrated Technologies
Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has issued its consent to start production for its E-Waste recycling plant setup on a 12 acre landAIA Engineering
Magotteaux initiates arbitral proceedings against co. demands $60 million in damagesSBI
Bank set to finalise six I-banks to manage Rs 10000 crore fund raisingSAIL
SAIL Arcelor Mittal JV may be sealed this month says Union Steel ministerHDFC
HDFC life gears up for IPO as Max meger delayedABFRL
Co. partners with KVIC to sell khadi productsJK Paper
Plans Rs 650 crore for investment
To raise USD 5mn from IFC GAIL, NTPCIDBI Bank
ICRA dowmngrades banks debt ratringGAIL, NTPC
RGPPL demerger: GAIL to own LNG terminal, NTPC to get power plantVoltas
Forms USD 100mn JV with ArdutchInfosys
Adopts new character to address investor concernsTata Motors Q4
Cons Net Profit At Rs 4,296 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of Rs 3,502 Cr
Cons Revenue At Rs 78,747 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of Rs 82,866 Cr
Cons EBITDA At Rs 10,846 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of Rs 9,853 Cr
Cons EBITDA Margin At 14 percent Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of 11.8 percentCons Net Profit Down 17 percent At Rs 4,296 Cr Vs Rs 5,176 Cr (YoY)
Cons Revenue Down 2.6 percent At Rs 78,747 Cr Vs Rs 80,868 Cr (YoY)
Cons EBITDA At Rs 10,846 Cr Vs Rs 10,842 Cr (YoY)
Cons EBITDA Margin At 14 percent Vs 13.4 percent (YoY)Standalone Net Loss At Rs 829 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of Rs 687 Cr Loss
Standalone Revenue At Rs 15,092 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of Rs 11,888 Cr
Standalone EBITDA At Rs 620 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of Rs 358 Cr
Standalone EBITDA Margin At 4.6 percent Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of 2.9 percentStandalone Net Loss At Rs 829 Cr Vs Profit Of Rs 398 Cr (YoY)
Standalone Revenue Up 6.7 percent At Rs 15,092 Cr Vs Rs 14,148 Cr (YoY)
Standalone EBITDA Down 49.4 percent At Rs 620 Cr Vs Rs 1,225.7 Cr (YoY)
Standalone EBITDA Margin At 4.6 percent Vs 9.6 percent (YoY)JLR Net Profit At £557 m Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of £512 m
JLR Revenue At £7,268 m Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of £7,962 m
JLR EBITDA At £1,057 m Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of £1,032 m
JLR EBITDA Margin At 14.5 percent Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of 13 percentJLR Revenue Up 10.1 percent At £7,268 m (YoY)
JLR Net Profit Up 18 percent At £557 m (YoY)
JLR EBITDA Up 17.1 percent At £1,057 m (YoY)
Tata Motors Says Q4 Cons Revenue Lower By Rs 9,032 Cr Due To Translation Impact From £ To RsNovartis Q4
Net Profit Down 87.3 percent At Rs 2.9 Cr Vs Rs 22.8 Cr (YoY)
Revenue Down 14.3 percent At Rs 160.3 Cr Vs Rs 187.1 Cr (YoY)
EBITDA Loss At Rs 6.1 Cr Vs EBITDA Profit Of Rs 12.8 Cr (YoY)Jubilant Life Q4
Cons Net Profit At Rs 149 Cr Vs Rs 10.9 Cr (YoY)
Cons Revenue At Rs 1,641.4 Cr Vs Rs 1,515.8 Cr (YoY)
Cons EBITDA Up 4.1 percent At Rs 305 Cr Vs Rs 292.9 Cr (YoY)
Cons EBITDA Margin At 19.1 percent Vs 19.7 percent (YoY)
Cons Other Income At Rs 10.5 Cr Vs Rs 2.2 Cr (YoY)NCC Q4
Net Profit Down 26.1 percent At Rs 63.7 Cr Vs Rs 86.2 Cr (YoY)
Total Income Down 13.5 percent At Rs 2,186.5 Cr Vs Rs 2,528.9 Cr (YoY)
EBITDA Down 22.6 percent At Rs 221.3 Cr Vs Rs 285.8 Cr (YoY)
EBITDA Margin At 10.1 percent Vs 11.3 percent (YoY)
Other Income Down 38.6 percent At Rs 47.1 Cr Vs Rs 76.7 Cr (YoY)National Peroxide Q4
Net Profit At Rs 15.7 Cr Vs Rs 7 Cr (YoY)
Revenue Up 13.3 percent At Rs 67.5 Cr Vs Rs 59.6 Cr (YoY)Essel Propack Q4
Cons Net Profit Up 19.1 percent At Rs 46.1 Cr Vs Rs 38.7 Cr (YoY)
Cons Revenue Up 11.3 percent At Rs 634.4 Cr Vs Rs 570.2 Cr (YoY)
Cons EBITDA Up 21.9 percent At Rs 119.8 Cr Vs Rs 98.3 Cr (YoY)
Cons EBITDA Margin At 19.6 percent Vs 17.9 percent (YoY)Voltas Q4
Cons Net Profit At Rs 200.5 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of Rs 142.4 Cr
Cons Revenue At Rs 2,058.3 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of Rs 1,885.1 Cr
Cons EBITDA At Rs 222 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of Rs 177.8 Cr
Cons EBITDA Margin At 10.9 percent Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of 9.4 percentCons Net Profit Up 22.1 percent At Rs 200.5 Cr Vs Rs 164.2 Cr (YoY)
Cons Revenue Up 10.5 percent At Rs 2,058.3 Cr Vs Rs 1,863.4 Cr (YoY)
Cons EBITDA Up 22.8 percent At Rs 222 Cr Vs Rs 180.8 Cr (YoY)
Cons EBITDA Margin At 10.9 percent Vs 9.7 percent (YoY)Capital Trust Q4
Net Profit Up 12.9 percent At Rs 7 Cr Vs Rs 6.2 Cr (YoY)
Revenue Down 71.2 percent At Rs 31.5 Cr Vs Rs 18.4 Cr (YoY)Ion Exchange Q4
Net Profit At Rs 26.2 Cr Vs Rs 16.6 Cr (YoY)
Total Income At Rs 349.9 Cr Vs Rs 239.7 Cr (YoY)Radico Khaitan Q4
Net Profit Up 18.6 percent At Rs 16.6 Cr Vs Rs 14 Cr (YoY)
Total Income At Rs 1,209.8 Cr Vs Rs 1,011.2 Cr (YoY)Future Retail Q4
Net Profit Up 17.3 percent At Rs 123 Cr Vs Rs 104.9 Cr (YoY)
Total Income Up 25.3 percent At Rs 4,483.8 Cr Vs Rs 3,578.1 Cr (YoY)
EBITDA Up 47.7 percent At Rs 180.4 Cr Vs Rs 122.1 Cr (YoY)
EBITDA Margin At 4 percent Vs 3.4 percent (YoY)
Other Income Down 83.6 percent At Rs 2.5 Cr Vs Rs 15.2 Cr (YoY)Torrent Power Q4
Cons Net Profit Up 94.7 percent Rs 136.1 Cr Vs Rs 69.9 Cr (YoY)
Cons Revenue Down 1.5 percent At Rs 2,452.8 Cr Vs Rs 2,489.9 Cr (YoY)
Cons EBITDA Up 29.3 percent At Rs 696.4 Cr Vs Rs 538.7 Cr (YoY)
Cons EBITDA Margin At 28.4 percent Vs 21.6 percent (YoY)Other stocks and sectors in the news
Dion Global launches Integrated Wealth Management and Trading Platform
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals approves the buy-back of up to 12,50,000 (1.47 percent of equity)
Karnataka Bank ties-up with HDFC Capital Asset Management (HDFCAML) for mutual fund businessBambino Agro sale of fixed assets including plant & machinery at Indore, Madhya Pradesh and at Bibinagar, Telangana