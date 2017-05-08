Stocks in news: Eicher Motors, ACC, GE Shipping, NIIT Tech, Bedmutha Ind, Aurobindo

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Initiation of a study to explore the possibility of a merger of the Company and Ambuja Cements

Aurobindo Pharma seeks environment nod to expand Srikakulam Unit-9Aurobindo's Srikakulam Unit-9 expansion cost Rs 250 crore

Aurobindo Pharma Unit-9 to make bulk drugs, intermediates

Eicher Motors says planning capex of Rs 800 crore for FY18Expect to produce 8.25 lakh motorcycles in FY18

Will be able to roll out BS-VI motorcycles from April 2020

50 Secured Optionally Convertible Redeemable Debentures of Rs. 10,00,000/- each allotted to Edelweiss Stressed & Troubled Assets Revival Fund

Total iron ore production for the month at 2.9 Million tonnes, and total sales at 3.5 million tonnes

Ambuja Cements says board has formed panel to consider merger with ACC

To transfer real estate parcels worth Rs 2,500 crore to an SPV/Unit

Accepted proposal from eight capital group to invest 51 percent in new SPV/Unit

Temporarily suspends production at its Adugodi plant in Karnataka

Production suspended following a notification by state's pollution control board

ICRA revises rating to BB and A4

ICRA assigns A- and A2+ rating to short and long term fund requirements

ICRA revises Long term rating from 'B- Stable' to ' BB-'

Revenue At USD 3.55 Bn Vs USD 3.46 (QoQ)Cognizant Guidance: Sees Q2 Revenue At USD 3.63-3.68 Bn; FY2017 Revenue At USD 14.56-14.84 Bn

CNBC-TV18 Alert: Cognizant Maintains CY2017 Revenue Guidance

Cons Net Profit At Rs 459.4 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of Rs 451.6 CrCons EBITDA At Rs 584.7 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of Rs 613 Cr

Cons EBITDA Margin At 31 percent Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of 31.8 percent

Cons Net Profit Up 33.9 percent At Rs 459.4 Cr Vs Rs 343.1 Cr (YoY)Cons Total Income Up 23.3 percent At Rs 2,132.5 Cr Vs Rs 1,729 Cr (YoY)Cons EBITDA Up 30.8 percent At Rs 584.7 Cr Vs Rs 446.9 Cr (YoY)Cons EBITDA Margin At 31 percent Vs 29.2 percent (YoY)

Eicher Motors Announces Dividend Of Rs 100/Sh

TRIL Q4Net Profit Down 97.2 percent At Rs 0.3 Cr Vs Rs 10.7 Cr (YoY)Revenue Down 24.1 percent At Rs 188.2 Cr Vs Rs 248.1 Cr (YoY)EBITDA Down 22.7 percent At Rs 21.4 Cr Vs Rs 27.3 Cr (YoY)

EBITDA Margin At 11.3 percent Vs 11.1 percent (YoY)

GE Shipping Q4Cons Net Loss At Rs 34.16 Cr Vs Profit Of Rs 24.15 Cr (YoY)Cons Total Income At Rs 738.42 Cr Vs Rs 850.47 Cr (YoY)Cons EBITDA At Rs 497.7 Cr Vs Rs 597.2 Cr (YoY)

Cons EBITDA Margin At 67.4 percent Vs 70.2 percent (YoY)

GE Shipping approves raising up to Rs 1,000 crore via NCDs in FY18

Apollo Tyres Q4Cons Net Profit Down 16.1 percent At Rs 228.2 Cr Vs Rs 272 Cr (YoY)Cons Revenue Up 9.8 percent At Rs 3,589.4 Cr Vs Rs 3,268.8 Cr (YoY)Cons EBITDA Down 25.4 percent At Rs 370 Cr Vs Rs 496.2 Cr (YoY)Cons EBITDA Margin At 11.1 percent Vs 16.5 percent (YoY)Cons Tax Expense Down 69.3 percent At Rs 30.2 Cr Vs Rs 98.3 Cr (YoY)

Cons Other Income At Rs 49.9 Cr Vs Rs 20.4 Cr (YoY)

NIIT Tech Q4Cons Net Profit At Rs 100.3 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of Rs 65 CrCons Total Income At Rs 744.7 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of Rs 701 CrCons EBITDA At Rs 152.3 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of Rs 120 Cr

Cons EBITDA Margin At 20.5 percent Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of 17.1 percent

Q4Cons Net Profit Up 60.7 percent At Rs 100.3 Cr Vs Rs 62.4 Cr (QoQ)Cons Total Income Up 7.3 percent At Rs 744.7 Cr Vs Rs 693.8 Cr (QoQ)Cons EBITDA Up 31.1 percent At Rs 152.3 Cr Vs Rs 116.2 Cr (QoQ)

Cons EBITDA Margin At 20.5 percent Vs 16.8 percent (QoQ)

Monsanto India Q4Net Profit Up 25.4 percent At Rs 30.1 Cr Vs Rs 24 Cr (YoY)Total Income Up 61.1 percent At Rs 140 Cr Vs Rs 86.9 Cr (YoY)EBITDA At Rs 34.7 Cr Vs Rs 15.9 Cr (YoY)

EBITDA Margin At 24.8 percent Vs 18.3 percent (YoY)

NGL Fine Q4Net Profit Up 2.9 percent At Rs 3.5 Cr Vs Rs 3.4 Cr (YoY)

Total Income Up 3.5 percent At Rs 26.9 Cr Vs Rs 26 Cr (YoY)

Indag Rubber Q4Net Profit Down 26.3 percent At Rs 5.6 Cr Vs Rs 7.6 Cr (YoY)

Total Income Down 11 percent At Rs 49.5 Cr Vs Rs 55.6 Cr (YoY)

Shoppers Stop Q4Net Loss At Rs 36.1 Cr Vs Profit Of Rs 10.1 Cr (YoY)Total Income Up 3.2 percent At Rs 910.3 Cr Vs Rs 882.5 Cr (YoY)EBITDA Up 5.2 percent At Rs 52.5 Cr Vs Rs 49.9 Cr (YoY)EBITDA Margin At 5.8 percent Vs 5.7 percent (YoY)

Exceptional Loss On Impairment Of Investment At Rs 47.8 Cr

Equitas Q4Cons Net Profit Rs 6.9 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of Rs 35.2 Cr

Cons NII At Rs 238.6 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of Rs 233.7 Cr

Dalmia Bharat Sugar Q4Net Profit Down 30.2 percent At Rs 39.2 Cr Vs Rs 56.2 Cr (YoY)Total Income Up 28.9 percent At Rs 427.3 Cr Vs Rs 331.5 Cr (YoY)EBITDA Down 32.3 percent At Rs 97 Cr Vs Rs 143.3 Cr (YoY)

EBITDA Margin At 22.7 percent Vs 43.2 percent (YoY)

P&G Hygiene Q4Net Profit Up 2.6 percent At Rs 99.6 Cr Vs Rs 97.1 Cr (YoY)Total Income Up 7.4 percent At Rs 601.1 Cr Vs Rs 559.8 Cr (YoY)EBITDA Up 15.2 percent At Rs 153.7 Cr Vs Rs 133.4 Cr (YoY)

EBITDA Margin At 25.6 percent Vs 23.8 percent (YoY)

Blue Dart Q4Net Profit Down 36.9 percent At Rs 24.5 Cr Vs Rs 38.8 Cr (YoY)Total Income Up 7.4 percent At Rs 676.3 Cr Vs Rs 629.7 Cr (YoY)EBITDA Down 21.1 percent At Rs 54.9 Cr Vs Rs 69.7 Cr (YoY)

EBITDA Margin At 8.1 percent Vs 11.1 percent (YoY)

Gillette Q4Net Profit Up 30.5 percent At Rs 105.8 Cr Vs Rs 81.1 Cr (YoY)Total Income Up 16.7 percent At Rs 534.5 Cr Vs Rs 458.2 Cr (YoY)EBITDA Up 51.2 percent At Rs 159.50 Cr Vs Rs 105.50 Cr (YoY)

EBITDA Margin At 30.4 percent Vs 23.3 percent (YoY)

Nitin Spinners Q4Net Profit Up 37.7 percent At Rs 15.7 Cr Vs Rs 11.4 Cr (YoY)

Total Income Up 49.8 percent At Rs 285.4 Cr Vs Rs 190.5 Cr (YoY)

LG Balakrishnan Q4Net Profit Up 7.6 percent At Rs 17 Cr Vs Rs 15.8 Cr (YoY)

Total Income Up 12.6 percent At Rs 313.3 Cr Vs Rs 278.3 Cr (YoY)

Avenue Supermarts Q4Net Profit Up 47.3 percent At Rs 96.6 Cr Vs Rs 65.6 Cr (YoY)Total Income Up 40.6 percent At Rs 3,110.6 Cr Vs Rs 2,212.7 Cr (YoY)EBITDA Up 40.8 percent At Rs 207.7 Cr Vs Rs 147.5 Cr (YoY)

EBITDA Margin Flat At 6.7 percent (YoY)

Pfizer Q4Net Profit Down 22 percent At Rs 68 Cr Vs Rs 87.2 Cr (YoY)

Total Income At Rs 453.2 Cr Vs Rs 534.9 Cr (YoY)

GATI Q4Net Profit Down 40 percent At Rs 9.3 Cr Vs Rs 15.5 Cr (YoY)

Total Income Down 3.1 percent At Rs 414.9 Cr Vs Rs 428 Cr (YoY)

Jayant Agro Q4Net Profit Up 95 percent At Rs 15.6 Cr Vs Rs 8 Cr (YoY)

Total Income Up 13.6 percent At Rs 424 Cr Vs Rs 373.3 Cr (YoY)

JK Paper allots equity shares to FCCB holders

KKR to invest Rs 300 crore in Walchandnagar industries

HDFC life likely to rework deal with Max life

KKR to lend 125cr to Bharat gears

Stake sale to value firm at 11000cr

The merger of both companies may be stuck in tax hurdle

OVL crude oil and gas output hits record 12.57 mt in FY17

Targets 15 percent growth in CV exports in Fy18

Enfield revving up to buy Ducati

Open to take stressed assets