Stocks in news: Eicher Motors, ACC, GE Shipping, NIIT Tech, Bedmutha Ind, Aurobindo
Initiation of a study to explore the possibility of a merger of the Company and Ambuja CementsSources to Cogencis:
Aurobindo Pharma seeks environment nod to expand Srikakulam Unit-9
Aurobindo's Srikakulam Unit-9 expansion cost Rs 250 crore
Aurobindo Pharma Unit-9 to make bulk drugs, intermediates
Expect to produce 8.25 lakh motorcycles in FY18
Will be able to roll out BS-VI motorcycles from April 2020Blue Blends India
50 Secured Optionally Convertible Redeemable Debentures of Rs. 10,00,000/- each allotted to Edelweiss Stressed & Troubled Assets Revival FundNMDC
Total iron ore production for the month at 2.9 Million tonnes, and total sales at 3.5 million tonnes
Ambuja Cements says board has formed panel to consider merger with ACCPatel Engineering Company
To transfer real estate parcels worth Rs 2,500 crore to an SPV/Unit
Accepted proposal from eight capital group to invest 51 percent in new SPV/UnitBosch
Temporarily suspends production at its Adugodi plant in Karnataka
Production suspended following a notification by state's pollution control boardReliance Communications
ICRA revises rating to BB and A4Sanghi Cements
ICRA assigns A- and A2+ rating to short and long term fund requirementsEverest Organics
ICRA revises Long term rating from 'B- Stable' to ' BB-'Cognizant Q1
Revenue At USD 3.55 Bn Vs USD 3.46 (QoQ)
Cognizant Guidance: Sees Q2 Revenue At USD 3.63-3.68 Bn; FY2017 Revenue At USD 14.56-14.84 Bn
CNBC-TV18 Alert: Cognizant Maintains CY2017 Revenue GuidanceEicher Motors Q4
Cons Net Profit At Rs 459.4 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of Rs 451.6 Cr
Cons EBITDA At Rs 584.7 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of Rs 613 Cr
Cons EBITDA Margin At 31 percent Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of 31.8 percentCons Net Profit Up 33.9 percent At Rs 459.4 Cr Vs Rs 343.1 Cr (YoY)
Cons Total Income Up 23.3 percent At Rs 2,132.5 Cr Vs Rs 1,729 Cr (YoY)
Cons EBITDA Up 30.8 percent At Rs 584.7 Cr Vs Rs 446.9 Cr (YoY)
Cons EBITDA Margin At 31 percent Vs 29.2 percent (YoY)
Eicher Motors Announces Dividend Of Rs 100/ShTRIL Q4
Net Profit Down 97.2 percent At Rs 0.3 Cr Vs Rs 10.7 Cr (YoY)
Revenue Down 24.1 percent At Rs 188.2 Cr Vs Rs 248.1 Cr (YoY)
EBITDA Down 22.7 percent At Rs 21.4 Cr Vs Rs 27.3 Cr (YoY)
EBITDA Margin At 11.3 percent Vs 11.1 percent (YoY)GE Shipping Q4
Cons Net Loss At Rs 34.16 Cr Vs Profit Of Rs 24.15 Cr (YoY)
Cons Total Income At Rs 738.42 Cr Vs Rs 850.47 Cr (YoY)
Cons EBITDA At Rs 497.7 Cr Vs Rs 597.2 Cr (YoY)
Cons EBITDA Margin At 67.4 percent Vs 70.2 percent (YoY)
GE Shipping approves raising up to Rs 1,000 crore via NCDs in FY18Apollo Tyres Q4
Cons Net Profit Down 16.1 percent At Rs 228.2 Cr Vs Rs 272 Cr (YoY)
Cons Revenue Up 9.8 percent At Rs 3,589.4 Cr Vs Rs 3,268.8 Cr (YoY)
Cons EBITDA Down 25.4 percent At Rs 370 Cr Vs Rs 496.2 Cr (YoY)
Cons EBITDA Margin At 11.1 percent Vs 16.5 percent (YoY)
Cons Tax Expense Down 69.3 percent At Rs 30.2 Cr Vs Rs 98.3 Cr (YoY)
Cons Other Income At Rs 49.9 Cr Vs Rs 20.4 Cr (YoY)NIIT Tech Q4
Cons Net Profit At Rs 100.3 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of Rs 65 Cr
Cons Total Income At Rs 744.7 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of Rs 701 Cr
Cons EBITDA At Rs 152.3 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of Rs 120 Cr
Cons EBITDA Margin At 20.5 percent Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of 17.1 percentNIIT Tech Q4
Cons Net Profit Up 60.7 percent At Rs 100.3 Cr Vs Rs 62.4 Cr (QoQ)
Cons Total Income Up 7.3 percent At Rs 744.7 Cr Vs Rs 693.8 Cr (QoQ)
Cons EBITDA Up 31.1 percent At Rs 152.3 Cr Vs Rs 116.2 Cr (QoQ)
Cons EBITDA Margin At 20.5 percent Vs 16.8 percent (QoQ)Monsanto India Q4
Net Profit Up 25.4 percent At Rs 30.1 Cr Vs Rs 24 Cr (YoY)
Total Income Up 61.1 percent At Rs 140 Cr Vs Rs 86.9 Cr (YoY)
EBITDA At Rs 34.7 Cr Vs Rs 15.9 Cr (YoY)
EBITDA Margin At 24.8 percent Vs 18.3 percent (YoY)NGL Fine Q4
Net Profit Up 2.9 percent At Rs 3.5 Cr Vs Rs 3.4 Cr (YoY)
Total Income Up 3.5 percent At Rs 26.9 Cr Vs Rs 26 Cr (YoY)Indag Rubber Q4
Net Profit Down 26.3 percent At Rs 5.6 Cr Vs Rs 7.6 Cr (YoY)
Total Income Down 11 percent At Rs 49.5 Cr Vs Rs 55.6 Cr (YoY)Shoppers Stop Q4
Net Loss At Rs 36.1 Cr Vs Profit Of Rs 10.1 Cr (YoY)
Total Income Up 3.2 percent At Rs 910.3 Cr Vs Rs 882.5 Cr (YoY)
EBITDA Up 5.2 percent At Rs 52.5 Cr Vs Rs 49.9 Cr (YoY)
EBITDA Margin At 5.8 percent Vs 5.7 percent (YoY)
Exceptional Loss On Impairment Of Investment At Rs 47.8 CrEquitas Q4
Cons Net Profit Rs 6.9 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of Rs 35.2 Cr
Cons NII At Rs 238.6 Cr Vs CNBC-TV18 Poll Of Rs 233.7 CrDalmia Bharat Sugar Q4
Net Profit Down 30.2 percent At Rs 39.2 Cr Vs Rs 56.2 Cr (YoY)
Total Income Up 28.9 percent At Rs 427.3 Cr Vs Rs 331.5 Cr (YoY)
EBITDA Down 32.3 percent At Rs 97 Cr Vs Rs 143.3 Cr (YoY)
EBITDA Margin At 22.7 percent Vs 43.2 percent (YoY)P&G Hygiene Q4
Net Profit Up 2.6 percent At Rs 99.6 Cr Vs Rs 97.1 Cr (YoY)
Total Income Up 7.4 percent At Rs 601.1 Cr Vs Rs 559.8 Cr (YoY)
EBITDA Up 15.2 percent At Rs 153.7 Cr Vs Rs 133.4 Cr (YoY)
EBITDA Margin At 25.6 percent Vs 23.8 percent (YoY)Blue Dart Q4
Net Profit Down 36.9 percent At Rs 24.5 Cr Vs Rs 38.8 Cr (YoY)
Total Income Up 7.4 percent At Rs 676.3 Cr Vs Rs 629.7 Cr (YoY)
EBITDA Down 21.1 percent At Rs 54.9 Cr Vs Rs 69.7 Cr (YoY)
EBITDA Margin At 8.1 percent Vs 11.1 percent (YoY)Gillette Q4
Net Profit Up 30.5 percent At Rs 105.8 Cr Vs Rs 81.1 Cr (YoY)
Total Income Up 16.7 percent At Rs 534.5 Cr Vs Rs 458.2 Cr (YoY)
EBITDA Up 51.2 percent At Rs 159.50 Cr Vs Rs 105.50 Cr (YoY)
EBITDA Margin At 30.4 percent Vs 23.3 percent (YoY)Nitin Spinners Q4
Net Profit Up 37.7 percent At Rs 15.7 Cr Vs Rs 11.4 Cr (YoY)
Total Income Up 49.8 percent At Rs 285.4 Cr Vs Rs 190.5 Cr (YoY)LG Balakrishnan Q4
Net Profit Up 7.6 percent At Rs 17 Cr Vs Rs 15.8 Cr (YoY)
Total Income Up 12.6 percent At Rs 313.3 Cr Vs Rs 278.3 Cr (YoY)Avenue Supermarts Q4
Net Profit Up 47.3 percent At Rs 96.6 Cr Vs Rs 65.6 Cr (YoY)
Total Income Up 40.6 percent At Rs 3,110.6 Cr Vs Rs 2,212.7 Cr (YoY)
EBITDA Up 40.8 percent At Rs 207.7 Cr Vs Rs 147.5 Cr (YoY)
EBITDA Margin Flat At 6.7 percent (YoY)Pfizer Q4
Net Profit Down 22 percent At Rs 68 Cr Vs Rs 87.2 Cr (YoY)
Total Income At Rs 453.2 Cr Vs Rs 534.9 Cr (YoY)GATI Q4
Net Profit Down 40 percent At Rs 9.3 Cr Vs Rs 15.5 Cr (YoY)
Total Income Down 3.1 percent At Rs 414.9 Cr Vs Rs 428 Cr (YoY)Jayant Agro Q4
Net Profit Up 95 percent At Rs 15.6 Cr Vs Rs 8 Cr (YoY)
Total Income Up 13.6 percent At Rs 424 Cr Vs Rs 373.3 Cr (YoY)Other stocks and sectors in the news
Bedmuth Industries receives letter of award materials worth Rs 198 crore
Transport Corp of India signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) (NHAI) for the Development and furthering of 'Multi-Modal Logistics Park
Punjab & Sind Bank has revised interest rates on domestic Term Deposits of less than Rs 1 crore
GTN Industries’ operations at Nagpur Unit, Vill Khurajgaon , Soaner Taluka, Nagpur have restarted from 05-05-2017
Phoenix Mills aquires entire holding of Insight Hotels and Leisure
Veto Switchgear allots 45 lakh shares to promoters (preferential issue)
Indian Bank to issue Long Term Bonds for financing of Infrastructure and Affordable Housing upto Rs 5,000 crore
TCS launches First Drones Research Lab in Cincinnati, Ohio
Allahabad Bank appoints Usha Ananthsubramaniam as MD and CEO
JK Paper allots equity shares to FCCB holdersWalchandnagar Industries
KKR to invest Rs 300 crore in Walchandnagar industriesHDFC/Max Financials
HDFC life likely to rework deal with Max lifeBharat Gears
KKR to lend 125cr to Bharat gearsGTL Infra
Stake sale to value firm at 11000crOrient Green Power/ IL&FS
The merger of both companies may be stuck in tax hurdleONGC
OVL crude oil and gas output hits record 12.57 mt in FY17Tata Motors
Targets 15 percent growth in CV exports in Fy18Eicher Motors
Enfield revving up to buy DucatiSAIL
Open to take stressed assetsLanco InfraLenders appoints PWC to find investors for Australia mine