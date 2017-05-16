Stocks in the news: Dr Reddy's Lab, Infosys, Colgate, Skipper, Bata, Premier Explosives

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Results today: Tata Steel, Punjab National Bank, Shree Cement, Oracle Financial Services, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Whirlpool of India, Dishman Pharma, Symphony, Andhra Bank, Punjab Sind Bank, CARE, Amrutanjan Healthcare, Career Point, Emami Paper Mills, India Glycols, JK Paper, JMC Projects, Kabra Extrusion Technik, Manali Petrochemicals, Minda Industries, Noida Toll Bridge Company, Orient Paper Industries, PI Industries, Rajratan Global Wire, Rane (Madras), Sobha, Tamil Nadu Petro Products, Tasty Bite Eatable, Transport Corporation of India, Trigyn Technologie, Vardhman Holdings, Quess Corp

Lumax Auto Q4 consolidated-Net profit up 9.8 percent at Rs 6.7 crore versus Rs 6.1 crore (YoY)-Revenue down 1.9 percent at Rs 231.4 crore versus Rs 235.9 crore (YoY)-EBITDA down 13.7 percent at Rs 12.6 crore versus Rs 14.6 crore (YoY)-EBITDA margin at 5.5 percent versus 6.2 percent (YoY)

-Other income at Rs 6.3 crore versus Rs 1.7 crore (YoY)

Hindustan National Glass Q4-Net loss Rs 80.1 crore versus profit of Rs 20.4 crore (YoY)-Revenue down 14.4 percent at Rs 544.8 crore versus Rs 636.5 crore (YoY)-EBITDA down 72.9 percent at Rs 26.7 crore versus Rs 98.5 crore (YoY)

-EBITDA margin at 5.5 percent versus 17.1 percent (YoY)

Balkrishna Paper Q4-Net loss at Rs 7.1 crore versus loss of Rs 3.8 crore (YoY)

-Income up 2.2 percent at Rs 42.5 crore versus Rs 41.6 crore (YoY)

JK Tyre Q4-Consolidated net profit down 28 percent at Rs 88.8 crore versus Rs 123.4 crore (YoY)-Consolidated total income up 20.8 percent at Rs 2,309.5 crore versus Rs 1,910.8 crore (YoY)-Consolidated EBITDA down 26.9 percent at Rs 200.1 crore versus Rs 273.7 crore (YoY)-Consolidated EBITDA margin at 9.3 percent versus 15.8 percent (YoY)

-Consolidated other income at Rs 46.9 crore versus Rs 6.4 crore (YoY)

PG Electro Q4-Net profit down 63.9 percent at Rs 2.2 crore versus Rs 6.1 crore (YoY)-Total income up 27.5 percent at Rs 134.5 crore versus Rs 105.5 crore (YoY)-EBITDA down 27.3 percent at Rs 7.2 crore versus Rs 9.9 crore (YoY)

-EBITDA margin at 6 percent versus 10.4 percent (YoY)

Vaibhav Global Q4-Consolidated net profit at Rs 19.6 crore versus Rs 8.8 crore (YoY)-Consolidated total income up 8.2 percent at Rs 375.9 crore versus Rs 347.5 crore (YoY)-Consolidated EBITDA at Rs 27.1 crore versus Rs 10.8 crore (YoY)

-Consolidated EBITDA margin at 7.2 percent versus 3.1 percent (YoY)

Electrosteel Steels Q4-Net loss at Rs 293.3 crore versus profit of Rs 265.1 crore (YoY)Alert: Q4FY16 had exceptional gain of Rs 276.5 crore-Total income down 21.4 percent at Rs 742.8 crore versus Rs 945.2 crore (YoY)-EBITDA down 73 percent at Rs 44.4 crore versus Rs 164.3 crore (YoY)

-EBITDA margin at 6 percent versus 17.4 percent (YoY)

Vindhya Telelinks Q4-Net profit at Rs 23.6 crore versus Rs 10.7 crore (QoQ)-Total income up 79.4 percent at Rs 372.5 crore versus Rs 207.6 crore (QoQ)-EBITDA up 32.1 percent at Rs 38.3 crore versus Rs 29 crore (QoQ)

-EBITDA margin at 10.3 percent versus 14 percent (QoQ)

Allsec Technologies Q4-Net profit down 8.3 percent at Rs 15.4 crore versus Rs 16.8 crore (QoQ)-Total income down 8.2 percent at Rs 80.5 crore versus Rs 87.7 crore (QoQ)-EBITDA down 1.3 percent at Rs 16 crore versus Rs 15.8 crore (QoQ)

-EBITDA margin at 19.9 percent versus 18 percent (QoQ)

Voltamp Transformers Q4-Net profit up 17.7 percent at Rs 22.6 crore versus Rs 19.2 crore (YoY)-Total income up 11.9 percent at Rs 228.2 crore versus Rs 203.9 crore (YoY)-EBITDA up 45.4 percent at Rs 26.6 crore versus Rs 18.3 crore (YoY)

-EBITDA margin at 11.7 percent versus 9 percent (YoY)

Bata India Q4-Consolidated net profit up 27 percent at Rs 35.9 crore versus Rs 28.2 crore (YoY)-Consolidated revenue up 6 percent at Rs 598 crore versus Rs 563.6 crore (YoY)-EBITDA up 0.9 percent at Rs 56.7 crore versus Rs 56.2 crore (YoY)

-EBITDA margin at 9.6 percent versus 10.3 percent (YoY)

Indo Count Q4-Net profit down 28.1 percent at Rs 48.8 crore versus Rs 67.9 crore (YoY)-Total income down 0.1 percent at Rs 512.9 crore versus Rs 513.4 crore (YoY)-EBITDA down 26.4 percent at Rs 90.1 crore versus Rs 122.4 crore (YoY)

-EBITDA margin at 17.6 percent versus 23.8 percent (YoY)

Chennai Petroleum Q4-Net profit down 58.3 percent at Rs 170.8 crore versus Rs 410 crore (QoQ)-Revenue down 10.7 percent at Rs 9,486.9 crore versus Rs 10,623.4 crore (QoQ)-EBITDA down 41.2 percent at Rs 316.6 crore versus Rs 538.5 crore (QoQ)-EBITDA margin at 4.6 percent versus 7.4 percent (QoQ)

-Crude throughput at 2.09 mmt versus 2.60 mmt (QoQ)

Future Lifestyle Q4-Net profit at Rs 18.9 crore versus Rs 5.2 crore (YoY)-Total income up 16.2 percent at Rs 987.7 crore versus Rs 850.2 crore (YoY)-EBITDA up 9.5 percent at Rs 94.8 crore versus Rs 86.6 crore (YoY)

-EBITDA margin at 9.6 percent versus 10.2 percent (YoY)

Skipper Q4-Net profit up 46.3 percent at Rs 52.8 crore versus Rs 36.1 crore (YoY)-Total income up 10.2 percent at Rs 583.7 crore versus Rs 529.7 crore (YoY)-EBITDA up 24.4 percent at Rs 91.2 crore versus Rs 73.3 crore (YoY)

-EBITDA margin at 15.6 percent versus 13.8 percent (YoY)

-CPPIB to invest USD 500 million in the JV to acquire logistics facilities-IndoSpace Core to acquire 13 industrial & logistics parks of approximately 14 msqft

-IndoSpace Core has option to acquire an existing pipeline worth approximately USD 700 million

-Deletions: Fortis Health, Indoco, Kitex Garments, Ingersoll-Rand, Sun TV