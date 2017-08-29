Stocks in the news: DLF, Future Enterprises, Meghmani Organics, Lumax Auto, REC, Essar Shipping

Here are stocks that are in news today:

GIC to acquire 33.3 percent stake in DLF rental arm for Rs 8900 crore

Future Enterprises approves the OFS of shares of its subsidiary co, Future Supply Chain Solutions and participation of the company upto 5 percent of paid up capital of FSCSL

Capital First has raised Rs 200 crore by issue of NCD's on private placement basis

Meghmani Organics has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary namely, Meghmani Agrochemicals on August 23, 2017

Lumax Auto has signed a JV Agreement with Francisco Albero S.A.U., Spain to manufacture and supply Oxygen Censors to the Indian automotive industry

Rubfila International successfully commissions the expanded capacity of sixth line for manufacturing Heat Resistant Latex Rubber Thread

REC enters into MOU Maharashtra State Power Generation Co. for extending financial assistance to the tune of 13,000 crore

Essar Shipping withdraws intimation of conversion of FCCB's into equity shares

IL&FS plans Rs 6000 crore bond issue to refinance debt – Mint

Acme and Inox group looking to exit green projects - Mint

CPPIB to call off JV with Kotak group for stressed assets in India - ET

Other stocks and sectors in the news Dhampur Sugar - CARE Ratings has revised and upgraded the Credit Rating from Care BBB+ (Triple B Plus)' with Stable Outlook to Care A-

Suzlon Energy - CARE upgrades Long Term Rating of Suzlon Global Services to A (Provisional)

(YoY)Revenue down 7 percent at Rs 238 cr

Margins at 20.3 percent vs 14.6 percent

(YoY)Rev up 43 percent at Rs 260cr

Margins at 12.4 percent vs 11 percent

(Q2 CY17) (YoY)PAT down 21 percent at Rs 37.6cr

Revenue down 10 percent at Rs 437cr

(YoY)Revenue down 1 percent at Rs 295 cr vs Rs 299 cr

Margins at 18.6 percent vs 20.3 percent

(YoY)EBITDA loss at Rs 3.9 cr vs Rs 1.5 crLoss at Rs 3.8 cr vs Rs 2.1 cr