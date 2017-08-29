Stocks in the news: DLF, Future Enterprises, Meghmani Organics, Lumax Auto, REC, Essar Shipping
GIC to acquire 33.3 percent stake in DLF rental arm for Rs 8900 crore
Future Enterprises approves the OFS of shares of its subsidiary co, Future Supply Chain Solutions and participation of the company upto 5 percent of paid up capital of FSCSL
Capital First has raised Rs 200 crore by issue of NCD's on private placement basis
Meghmani Organics has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary namely, Meghmani Agrochemicals on August 23, 2017
Lumax Auto has signed a JV Agreement with Francisco Albero S.A.U., Spain to manufacture and supply Oxygen Censors to the Indian automotive industry
Rubfila International successfully commissions the expanded capacity of sixth line for manufacturing Heat Resistant Latex Rubber Thread
REC enters into MOU Maharashtra State Power Generation Co. for extending financial assistance to the tune of 13,000 crore
Essar Shipping withdraws intimation of conversion of FCCB's into equity shares
IL&FS plans Rs 6000 crore bond issue to refinance debt – Mint
Acme and Inox group looking to exit green projects - Mint
CPPIB to call off JV with Kotak group for stressed assets in India - ETOther stocks and sectors in the news
Dhampur Sugar - CARE Ratings has revised and upgraded the Credit Rating from Care BBB+ (Triple B Plus)' with Stable Outlook to Care A-
Suzlon Energy - CARE upgrades Long Term Rating of Suzlon Global Services to A (Provisional)Kiri Industries (YoY)
Revenue down 7 percent at Rs 238 cr
Margins at 20.3 percent vs 14.6 percentLux Industries (YoY)
Rev up 43 percent at Rs 260cr
Margins at 12.4 percent vs 11 percentGillete (Q2 CY17) (YoY)
PAT down 21 percent at Rs 37.6cr
Revenue down 10 percent at Rs 437crBodal Chemicals (YoY)
Revenue down 1 percent at Rs 295 cr vs Rs 299 cr
Margins at 18.6 percent vs 20.3 percentBharat Bijlee (YoY)
EBITDA loss at Rs 3.9 cr vs Rs 1.5 crLoss at Rs 3.8 cr vs Rs 2.1 cr