App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Aug 23, 2017 08:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stichting Depositary APG buys 23.30 lakh shares of HDIL

On August 22, 2017 Stichting Depositary APG Emerging Markets Equity Pool bought 23,30,994 shares of HDIL.

Stichting Depositary APG buys 23.30 lakh shares of HDIL

On August 22, 2017 Stichting Depositary APG Emerging Markets Equity Pool bought 23,30,994 shares of HDIL at Rs 58.76 on the NSE.

On Tuesday, Housing Development and Infrastructure ended at Rs 59.55, up Rs 1.35, or 2.32 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 102.30 and 52-week low Rs 47 on 09 September, 2016 and 09 August, 2017, respectively.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.