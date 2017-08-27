Stichting Depositary APG buys 23.30 lakh shares of HDIL

On August 22, 2017 Stichting Depositary APG Emerging Markets Equity Pool bought 23,30,994 shares of HDIL at Rs 58.76 on the NSE.

On Tuesday, Housing Development and Infrastructure ended at Rs 59.55, up Rs 1.35, or 2.32 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 102.30 and 52-week low Rs 47 on 09 September, 2016 and 09 August, 2017, respectively.