Sterlite Technologies gains 4% on Kakinada smart city project order

Moneycontrol News

Sterlite Technologies shares rallied 4.5 percent intraday Tuesday on selection for the implementation of smart city solutions in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh.

"Kakinada Smart City Corporation selected the company as its implementation partner to deliver various Smart City related ICT solutions that include command control centre, CCTV surveillance, wi-fi, automatic number-plate recognition, face detection, waste and disaster management, among other platforms," the company said in its filing.

Kakinada was chosen among the first 20 cities in the first phase of the Smart City Mission.

As part of the project, the company will design, build and manage the Kakinada Smart City for the next six years.

"We are delighted to partner with Kakinada Smart City Corporation to design, build and manage Smart City solutions over a strong web scale, smarter optical transport network with optical fibre backbone," K S Rao, COO - Telecom Products and Services, Sterlite Tech said.

Sterlite Tech is currently managing operations in Gandhinagar and Jaipur Smart Cities. With a strong portfolio of 146 patents and presence in over 100 countries, the company designs, builds and manages broadband networks through its integrated offerings across smarter products, services and software solutions.

At 13:41 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 149.30, up Rs 3.05, or 2.09 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar