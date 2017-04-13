App
Apr 13, 2017 02:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sterling Tools hits new high; signs business collaboration agreement with Japan Co

The company has approved the proposal to issue 18,01,211 equity shares on preferential basis of face value of Rs 2 to aforesaid company, at an issue price of Rs 246.60 per share.

Sterling Tools hits new high; signs business collaboration agreement with Japan Co

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Sterling Tools touched 52-week high of Rs 268.25, rises 7.5 percent intraday Thursday as it has signed a business collaboration agreement with Japan-based company.

“The company has signed a business collaboration agreement with a Japan based company named Meidoh Co,” company said in a BSE filing.

The company has approved the proposal to issue 18,01,211 equity shares on preferential basis of face value of Rs 2 to aforesaid company, at an issue price of Rs 246.60 per share.

It has convened an extraordinary general meeting to obtain shareholders' approval on May, 10 for the proposed preferential allotment.

At 14:24 hrs Sterling Tools was quoting at Rs 264, up Rs 14.50, or 5.81 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

