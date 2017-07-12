Steel Strips Wheels up 2% on export order win

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Steel Strips Wheels advanced nearly 2 percent intraday Wednesday as the company has won an export order for EU aftermarket.

The company has bagged another exports order for supply of 20000 steel wheels for EU aftermarket.

The total order includes supplies of over 20000 wheels in a period of 3 months, and this to be dispatches from company’s Chennai plant from this month onwards.

The company expects repeat order of 10000 more wheels by end of September 2017.

This order will further augments company’s strong presence in the extremely competitive EU aftermarket.

At 11:14 hrs Steel Strips Wheels was quoting at Rs 893.75, up Rs 13.60, or 1.55 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil