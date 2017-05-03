App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 03, 2017 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Steel Strips Wheels soars over 3% on export contract win

The contract covers supply of 19,000 wheels in a period of three months for EU Caravan market.

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Steel Strips Wheels rose over 3 percent intraday on Wednesday after the company bagged an exports contract.

The company bagged another exports order for supply of steel wheels for EU Caravan market. The order covers supplies of approximately 19,000 wheels, with mix of 13” and 14” steel wheels, in a period of 3 months. “The wheels will be shipped from the company’s Chennai plant beginning this month,” it said in a statement to exchanges.

The stock gained over 7 percent in the past one month, while its three-day gain stood around 1 percent. At 12:29 hrs, it was quoting at Rs 910.00, up Rs 10.30, or 1.14 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 929.00 and an intraday low of Rs 891.00.

