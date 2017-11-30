Steel Strips Wheels gains 3% on another exports order for European trailer market

Steel Strips Wheels share price rallied 3.3 percent intraday Thursday on bagging another exports order for European Trailer market.

"...has bagged fresh exports order for its truck wheels plant in Chennai. Total order size is close to 6,000 truck wheels," the automotive steel wheels manufacturer said in its filing.

The order will be supplied over period of 12 months and supplies will begin from December 2017.

"SSWL is in advanced stage of discussions to finalise long term contracts with multiple European customers and expects to close them by early next year," it said.

At 10:38 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 945.45, up Rs 25.85, or 2.81 percent on the BSE.