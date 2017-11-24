Steadview Capital sells 19.50 lakh shares of Syngene International

On November 23, 2017 Gaoling Fund LP bought 15,00,000 shares of Syngene International at Rs 515 on the BSE.

However, Steadview Capital Mauritius sold 19,50,000 shares at Rs 516.92.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.64 percent or Rs 3.35 at Rs 518.60.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 663.30 and 52-week low Rs 430.00 on 09 December, 2016 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 21.82 percent below its 52-week high and 20.6 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 10,372.00 crore.