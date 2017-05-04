App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 04, 2017 03:49 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Stay with HDFC, says Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com is of the view that one may stay with Housing Development Finance Corporation as it will test Rs 1800 in one year time.

Rajat Bose

Expert | rajatkbose.com

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, "Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) is showing medium, long-term uptrend; medium-term trend is up, long-term trend is up. One should continue to hold it because the prospects of this sector feels to be really good and this is a leading company, very reputed at that."

"Immediately I would say once level of Rs 1,600 is decisively taken out on the upside, its one year target would be Rs 1,850. Around that time one may decide to book part profits if one wants to otherwise he/she can continue holding on to it," he added.

 

