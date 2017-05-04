Stay with HDFC, says Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, "Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) is showing medium, long-term uptrend; medium-term trend is up, long-term trend is up. One should continue to hold it because the prospects of this sector feels to be really good and this is a leading company, very reputed at that."

"Immediately I would say once level of Rs 1,600 is decisively taken out on the upside, its one year target would be Rs 1,850. Around that time one may decide to book part profits if one wants to otherwise he/she can continue holding on to it," he added.