Stay long till Nifty holds 9,020; 5 stocks which could give up to 17% return in short term

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty remained within a range of merely 101 points last week, weighed down by both local as well as global factors. The Nifty is trading around its strong support of ‘20 EMA’ (9141) on the daily chart, which coincides with the ‘5 EMA’ (9122) on the weekly chart.

In the ongoing rally seen in the last four months, the mentioned set of moving averages provided a rock solid support for the Nifty as it is yet to close below the same since December 30, 2016, suggest experts.

Looking at the intraday chart, index formed a bullish harmonic pattern called ‘bullish bat’ and the potential reversal zone (PRZ) of the same is placed at 9055-9050. In addition, the hourly ‘200 SMA’ lies around 9100.

“Considering this cluster of multiple moving averages and key Fibonacci ratios, we would like to continue with our recent ‘buy on dips’ strategy,” Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst- Technical & Derivatives, Angel Broking told moneycontrol.

“Traders are advised not to create any short positions in this consolidation phase and rather use declines to initiate fresh longs in the vicinity of 9,100-9,050 as long as recent swing low of 9,020 remains unbroken on a closing basis. On the upside, our directional target of 9,400-9,600 remains intact,” he said.

The momentum in the upward direction would be seen once the breakout beyond intraday hurdles of 9225-9246 gets confirmed. Traders should keep a close eye on mentioned key levels and it’s advisable to look for stock specific moves in order to fetch higher returns in the forthcoming week.

Top five stock recommendations which could give up to 17 percent return in short term:

Analyst: Sameet Chavan- Chief Analyst- Technical & Derivatives, Angel Broking

Ambuja Cements: BUY| Target Rs 263| Stop Loss 235| 5-10 sessions| Upside 7.4 percent

Last week, stock witnessed a decisive breakout from the near-term hurdle of 242 on a closing basis. The volume activity too picked up during this price development.

The stock has now come back to retest its breakout point, which we believe is a pullback before starting the next leg of the rally. Thus, traders can buy this stock for a target of Rs.263 in coming 5 - 10 sessions. The stop loss can be kept at Rs.235.

GSPL: BUY| Target Rs 202| Stop Loss 157| 4-6 weeks| Upside 17 percent

This stock is continuing its multi-year bull run started way back in 2013 around the 45 mark. Since then, stock witnessed a stupendous northward journey to hit a fresh record high on Friday.

The daily chart now exhibits a breakout from the ‘Bullish Cup and Handle’ pattern, indicating further steam in the stock. The projected target of this pattern is around Rs.202 and hence, it can be bought with a time horizon of 4 – 6 weeks. One should fix a stop loss at Rs.157.

Canara Bank: BUY| Target Rs 328| Stop Loss 303| 5-10 sessions| Upside 4 percent

Finally, after a long consolidation, the ‘PSU’ banking space is back with a bang since the last couple of weeks. After PNB, OBC and Union Bank, their peer counter ‘Canara Bank’ has entered our watch list. Last week, the stock prices confirmed a breakout which was then followed by an extended rally.

Due to last two days profit taking at a higher level, the stock has come off a bit from its high of 319.90. Traders can buy the stock for a target of Rs.328 in coming 5 - 10 sessions. One should now keep a stop loss at Rs.303.

Analyst: SMC Global Securities Ltd

Castrol India: BUY| Target Rs 455| Stop Loss Rs 407| 1-2 months| Upside 5 percent

The stock closed at Rs 432.25 on 13th April 2017. It made a 52-week low at Rs 353.20 on 27th December 2016 and a 52-week high of Rs 495.30 on 05th October 2016. The 200-days Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the stock on the daily chart is currently placed at Rs 415.14.

After a drastic fall, it took support near 370 levels and recovered the whole of its lost value which is a positive sign. Moreover, last week it maintained its upward momentum despite weakness in other counters which shows its strength.

Therefore, one can buy in the range of Rs 420-425 levels for the upside target of Rs 445-455 levels with a stop loss below Rs 407.

Engineers India Ltd: BUY| Target Rs 169| Stop Loss Rs 150| 1-2 months| Upside 7.6 percent

The stock closed at Rs 157.85 on 13th April 2017. It made a 52-week low at 82 on 12th April 2016 and a 52-week high of 171.75 on 29th December 2016. The 200-days Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the stock on the daily chart is currently at Rs 137.07.

After a significant rise, it went into consolidation for a span of three months. Last week it rose sharply with the rise in volumes despite weakness in the broader index which shows its potential to remain northwards.

Therefore, one can buy in the range of Rs 155-157 levels for the upside target of Rs 167-169 levels with a stop loss below Rs 150.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.