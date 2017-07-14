App
Jul 14, 2017 03:06 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Stay invested in Hindustan Zinc, may test Rs 315-320: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that one may stay invested in Hindustan Zinc.

Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba
Technical Analyst | prakashgaba.com

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, "Hindustan Zinc is into buy mode from the levels of Rs 150 and still is into buy mode, still not generated a sell. So I would say it is a hold. It has very strong support in the vicinity of around Rs 250 zones."

He further added, "It can keep climbing higher and higher. The first technical targets that I have is around Rs 315-320 zones. We can have a fresh look there and if it goes there, it is still into buy mode, I must say that. So continue holding it."

At 14:44 hrs Hindustan Zinc was quoting at Rs 274, down Rs 2.55, or 0.92 percent on the BSE.

