Stay invested in Cairn India: Shahina Mukadam

Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "One should hold Cairn India. Now the merged entity I think one cannot really factor in an immediate upside because the whole merger integration will take a couple of months to factor in and then you have also others like Hindustan Zinc, etc. to be part of the fold. However, I do think that the bad times for the overall metal, crude, are behind us. I think the whole group Vedanta will become a stronger balance sheet, one should continue holding."

"I think from here on one will get some better return going forward. So, long term investor, should continue to hold because now Vedanta will have not only crude, but also you have copper, you have aluminium, you have iron ore, so you have a number of various metals as well as crude that will balance each other out," she added.