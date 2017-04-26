App
Apr 26, 2017 03:41 PM IST

Stay invested in Axis Bank, says Shahina Mukadam

According to Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert, one may stay invested in Axis Bank.

Shahina Mukadam
Shahina Mukadam

Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "I would prefer not selling Axis Bank at current levels though I don't expect too much from the current quarter numbers, subdued performance and of course quality of NPAs and deterioration will have to be watched."

"The reason I would continue holding it for higher price because the government has indicated that they could offload some of their stake and to that extent there would be merger and acquisition (M&A) activity that would be likely which would keep the stock in excitement. So I would continue holding the stock for a medium to longer term," she added.

