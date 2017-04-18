Standard Chartered sells 1 crore shares of Fortis Health

On April 17, 2018 Standard Chartered Private Equity (Mauritius) III sold 28,17,500 shares of Fortis Healthcare at Rs 190.92 on the NSE and sold 73,04,455 shares at Rs 190.66 on the BSE.

On Monday, Fortis Healthcare ended at Rs 202.85, up Rs 17.25, or 9.29 percent on the BSE.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 206.40.