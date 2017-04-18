App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 18, 2017 08:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Standard Chartered sells 1 crore shares of Fortis Health

On April 17, 2018 Standard Chartered Private Equity (Mauritius) III sold 1,01,21,955 shares of Fortis Healthcare

Standard Chartered sells 1 crore shares of Fortis Health

On April 17, 2018 Standard Chartered Private Equity (Mauritius) III sold 28,17,500 shares of Fortis Healthcare at Rs 190.92 on the NSE and sold 73,04,455 shares at Rs 190.66 on the BSE.

On Monday, Fortis Healthcare ended at Rs 202.85, up Rs 17.25, or 9.29 percent on the BSE.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 206.40.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Fortis Healthcare

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.