SREI Infrastructure Finance up 3%, to participate in SREI Equipment Finance IPO

Shares of SREI Infrastructure Finance gained 3.3 percent intraday Tuesday as the company is going to participate in the IPO of SREI Equipment Finance (SEFL).

SREI Infrastructure Finance has decided to participate in the offer as a selling shareholder and have decided that 43,86,765 equity shares of SEFL be offered to public in the proposed offer as part of offer for sale, as per company release.

At 14:40 hrs SREI Infrastructure Finance was quoting at Rs 1090, up Rs 1.70, or 1.58 percent.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 2.11 per share. (Sep, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 51.66.

Posted by Rakesh Patil