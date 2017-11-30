Spruce House Partnership sells 29.48 lakh shares of Den Networks

On November 29, 2017 Norges Bank On Account Of The Government Pension Fund Global bought 23,88,209 shares of Den Networks at Rs 92.75 on the BSE.

However, The Spruce House Partnership LP sold 29,48,000 shares at Rs 92.76.

On Wednesday, Den Networks ended at Rs 92.90, up Rs 0.10, or 0.11 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 105.00 and 52-week low Rs 65.00 on 03 May, 2017 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 11.52 percent below its 52-week high and 42.92 percent above its 52-week low.