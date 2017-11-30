App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 30, 2017 08:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Spruce House Partnership sells 29.48 lakh shares of Den Networks

The Spruce House Partnership LP sold 29,48,000 shares of Den Networks at Rs 92.76.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

On November 29, 2017 Norges Bank On Account Of The Government Pension Fund Global bought 23,88,209 shares of Den Networks at Rs 92.75 on the BSE.

However, The Spruce House Partnership LP sold 29,48,000 shares at Rs 92.76.

On Wednesday, Den Networks ended at Rs 92.90, up Rs 0.10, or 0.11 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 105.00 and 52-week low Rs 65.00 on 03 May, 2017 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 11.52 percent below its 52-week high and 42.92 percent above its 52-week low.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Porinju Veliyath talks about his stock picks which could turn into potential wealth creators

Porinju Veliyath talks about his stock picks which could turn into potential wealth creators

Bitcoin soaring to $10,000 has got many investors interested; three ways to buy

Bitcoin soaring to $10,000 has got many investors interested; three ways to buy

Top 11 small & midcap stocks in LIC portfolio which have given multibagger returns

Top 11 small & midcap stocks in LIC portfolio which have given multibagger returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.