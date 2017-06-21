SPML Infra hits 52-week high on orders win worth Rs 642 crore

Moneycontrol News

Shares of SPML Infra touched 52-week high of Rs 131.60, rises 6.5 percent intraday Wednesday as it has received new orders worth Rs 642 crore.

The company has received new orders for water supply and irrigation projects in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand and Power Infra Development in West Bengal.

The company has bagged first order worth Rs 500.14 crore from UND Irrigation Division, Jamnagar, Gujarat for water irrigation project, SAUNI Yojana.

It has bagged second order from Jharkhand Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation for augmentation and strengthening of Giridih water supply scheme of Rs 53.58 crore.

The third order is of Rs 45.64 crore for lift irrigation pipeline project in Bhasariya, district Mehasana, Gujarat.

The fourth order is of Rs 28.80 crore is for supply, erection, testing and commissioning of 132/33 Kv GIS Substation along with 2 nos 132 Kv line bays and associated work at Burdwan in West Bengal.

The company has received fifth order from Narmada Valley Development Authority, Madhya Pradesh for construction of right bank piped canal of upper Beda dam of Rs 13.50 crore.

Subhash Sethi, Chairman, SPML Infra said, "The irrigation project in Gujarat & Madhya Pradesh is to increase agriculture produce and improve the living standard of farmers in the project area by constructing irrigation canal system utilizing limited water resources efficiently to ensure equitable and assured water supply to the designed area."

"Our power transmission & distribution division is getting projects on a regular basis form different states including West Bengal. With the strong execution capabilities, we are confident to deliver these projects on time to the complete satisfaction of our esteemed clients,” he added.

At 10:51 hrs SPML Infra was quoting at Rs 126.95, up Rs 3.45, or 2.79 percent on the BSE.