SPML Infra gains 5% on completion of irrigation project in Gujarat

Shares of SPML Infra rose 5.20 percent intraday Wednesday on the back of completion of irrigation project in Gujarat.

The company has substantially completed an important irrigation project in Gujarat called Saurashtra Narmada Avtran Irrigation (SAUNI Yojana).

The work includes construction of pumping stations with capacity of 13,475 M3/hr with 30 meters head; supply and laying of 20.47 kms Twin MS pipeline of 3000 mm diameter with 17.5 mm thickness with external 3LPE coating & internal food grade epoxy coating; 66Kv Switch Yard, SCADA system and allied works along with 10 years of O&M.

Subhash Sethi, Chairman, SPML Infra said, "It is one of the largest engineering interventions that have helped Government of Gujarat to provide irrigation and drinking water facilities to millions of people across Saurashtra-Kutch region."

At 10:22 hrs SPML Infra was quoting at Rs 91.70, up Rs 2.30, or 2.57 percent on the BSE.

