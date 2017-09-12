Speciality Restaurants, Ucal Fuel down 6-8% on dismal Q1 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Speciality Restaurants and Ucal Fuel Systems declined 6-8 percent intraday Tuesday on the back of dismal numbers declared by the companies for the quarter ended June 2017.

Speciality Restaurants has increased its losses in Q1FY18 to Rs 15 crore from loss of Rs 5.6 crore, in the same quarter last year.

Revenue was down 8 percent at Rs 72 crore versus Rs 78 crore.

Ucal Fuel Systems has reported 54 percent fall in its Q1FY18 net profit at Rs 3.7 crore due to higher tax rate against Rs 8.1 crore.

The company's revenue was down 10 percent at Rs 141 crore versus Rs 157 crore.

The operating profit (EBITDA) was down 28 percent at Rs 15.9 crore and margins was down 310 bps at 12.8 percent.

At 11:11 hrs Ucal Fuel Systems was quoting at Rs 206, down 5.59 percent and Speciality Restaurants was quoting at Rs 120 down 2.91 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil