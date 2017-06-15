SPARC jumps 4% on topline results of PIF and low dose PK study for dry powder inhaler

Moneycontrol News

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) shares rallied 4.4 percent intraday Thursday after the company announced topline results of the PIF study and low dose PK study for dry powder inhaler (DPI).

The PIF study was designed to examine peak inspiratory flow profiles generated with the SPARC DPI and Seretide Accuhaler in healthy adult subjects, children with asthma, adult patients with asthma and adult patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, the company said in its filing.

Subjects in, all the groups were successfully able to use the device, it added.

The company said the percentage differences observed in mean PIF data between both study arms were well within the acceptable range and considered comparable.

About the low dose PK study, SPARC said it was a randomised, single dose, crossover, comparative pharmacokinetic study of Salmeterol 25 µg and Fluticasone Propionate 50 µg inhalation powder in SPARC DPI with Seretide Accuhaler Salmeterol 50 µg + Fluticasone Propionate 100 µg inhalation powder in healthy volunteers.

A single inhalation of SPARC DPI was safe and well tolerated. The safety profile of SPARC DPI was similar to that of Seretide Accuhaler, it added.

According to Anil Raghavan, CEO, SPARC, the results confirms that device is highly efficient and consistent in delivering more drug to the lungs and suitable for all classes of patients.

At 15:02 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 308.70, up Rs 7.60, or 2.52 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar