Apr 07, 2017 01:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soybean prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, Soybean April futures closed lower continues its range bound trade as demand and supply seems to be in balance.

Soybean prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

Soybean April futures closed lower continues its range bound trade as demand and supply seems to be in balance. The mills have procured large volumes of soybean earlier in the season at lower levels which helps in more competitive prices of meals for record exports. The supplies have been decreased drastically last week compared to previous week so as the demand. As per Agmarknet, arrivals of soybean during Mar 27 - Apr 1 were about 32,514 tonnes Vs 90,767 tonnes during previous week. CBOT soybean futures closed lower on Thursday due to profit booking after prices have rebound on fears of harvest delays in Argentina, along with China's return to the market after a holiday.  The soybean market is notably anticipating record production in Brazil which could dominate export trade in coming months and reduce U.S. export sales. As per USDA, net sales of 482,000 tonnes for 2016/2017 were down 29 % from the previous week and 11% from the prior 4 - week average.

Outlook We expect Soybean prices to trade sideways on expectation of lower level buying and  good crushing demand.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

