Nov 14, 2017 01:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soybean prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways to higher due to good demand at lower prices but higher arrivals from new season crops may keep the prices sideways.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean


NCDEX Soybean futures closed higher on Monday on technical buying from the lower levels. Prices are still trading at lower level s as soybean arrivals have peaked.  As per Agmarknet data, the arrivals in 1 - 10 Nov increased to 5.34 lt compared to 4.6 lt last year for same time. Arrivals since October in 2017 is about 17 lt as compared to 15 lt last year same period. Good demand for soy meal exports kept the prices supported prices last week. Total  exports of  soya oil meal in the first seven months of the fiscal  started April is almost 5 times higher to 5.37 lakh tons compared  to 1.07 lakh tons last year.

Outlook
Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways to higher due to good demand at lower prices but higher arrivals from new season crops may keep the prices sideways. The demand for new season crop is steady as import duty is not raised by the government.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Soybean

