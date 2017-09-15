App
Sep 15, 2017 12:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soybean prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, Soybean futures are expected to trade on sideways to higher on improved physical demand from oil mills and lower acreage in the country but expectation of new season arrivals may pressure prices.

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean


NCDEX Soybean Oct futures closed with a steep fall yesterday  on  reports of arrival of new season crops, lower soymeal exports  order and higher  carryover stocks. As per SOPA, India's soymeal exports in 201 7 - 18 (Oct - Sep) are seen falling 1 7% on - year to 15 lakh tn due to uncompetitive prices in global markets. Moreover, India's soybean stocks are is expected to be reported at record high of 17.5 lakh tonnes. As per the agri ministry data, India's soybean acreage was at 10.5 million ha as on last week, down 8.2% from a year ago. The fall in overall acreage has been led by a decline in area under the crop in Madhya Pradesh -- the largest producer -- because of poor rains in the state so far this monsoon season. CBOT November futures closed higher on Thursday, posting a one - month peak on export demand, short - covering and strength in soymeal. The USDA reported export  The Export Sales  report showed 17/18 soybean sales of 1.6 mt for the week of  September 7, exceeding most expectations. China proved to be the largest purchaser of US beans for that week, buying 1.2 mt. Shipments were reported at 1.15 mt, 60.7% large r than a week ago.

Outlook

Soybean futures are expected to trade on sideways to higher on improved physical demand from oil mills and lower acreage in the country but expectation of new season arrivals may pressure prices.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

