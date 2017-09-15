Soybean prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

NCDEX Soybean Oct futures closed with a steep fall yesterday on reports of arrival of new season crops, lower soymeal exports order and higher carryover stocks. As per SOPA, India's soymeal exports in 201 7 - 18 (Oct - Sep) are seen falling 1 7% on - year to 15 lakh tn due to uncompetitive prices in global markets. Moreover, India's soybean stocks are is expected to be reported at record high of 17.5 lakh tonnes. As per the agri ministry data, India's soybean acreage was at 10.5 million ha as on last week, down 8.2% from a year ago. The fall in overall acreage has been led by a decline in area under the crop in Madhya Pradesh -- the largest producer -- because of poor rains in the state so far this monsoon season. CBOT November futures closed higher on Thursday, posting a one - month peak on export demand, short - covering and strength in soymeal. The USDA reported export The Export Sales report showed 17/18 soybean sales of 1.6 mt for the week of September 7, exceeding most expectations. China proved to be the largest purchaser of US beans for that week, buying 1.2 mt. Shipments were reported at 1.15 mt, 60.7% large r than a week ago.

Outlook

Soybean futures are expected to trade on sideways to higher on improved physical demand from oil mills and lower acreage in the country but expectation of new season arrivals may pressure prices.

