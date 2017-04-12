Soybean prices to trade sideways to down: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

Soybean May futures gain a little on Tuesday and continues its sideways trend as supplies have improved last week but demand remains steady at lower levels . The supplies in the physical market decrease in first 10 days in April compared to last month . As per Agmarknet, arrivals of soybean during Apr 1 - 10 are 6 8,389 while during in Mar it was about 144,655 tonnes during same time frame. As per latest SEA data , Soymeal exports from the country jumped by 137% to 916,306 tonnes in 2016/17 Vs 387,298 tonnes during last financial year 2015/16, however, m/m the exports have declined to 107,059 tonnes in Mar compared to 207,977 tonnes in Feb 2017 . CBOT soybean futures fell to the lowest levels in a year on Tuesday after the USDA raised its estimates of South American crops and world soy ending stocks. USDA forecasts Brazil's crop at 111 mt , up from 108 mt last month and raised its forecast of global soybean stocks at the end of the 2016 - 17 marketing year to 87.4 mt , from 82.8 mt in March. Moreover, soybean harvesting in Argentina has accelerated in the past week

We expect Soybean prices to trade sideways to down on expectation of steady demand from the crushers.

