Apr 12, 2017 01:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soybean prices to trade sideways to down: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect Soybean prices to trade sideways to down on expectation of steady demand from the crushers .

Soybean prices to trade sideways to down: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

Soybean  May futures  gain a little on Tuesday and  continues its  sideways trend as supplies have improved last week but demand  remains steady at lower levels . The supplies in the physical  market decrease in first 10 days in April compared to last month .  As per Agmarknet,  arrivals of soybean during  Apr 1 - 10 are 6 8,389 while during  in  Mar  it was  about  144,655 tonnes during same  time frame. As per  latest  SEA data ,  Soymeal exports from the  country jumped  by 137%  to  916,306 tonnes in  2016/17  Vs  387,298 tonnes  during  last  financial  year  2015/16, however, m/m  the exports have  declined to 107,059 tonnes in Mar compared to  207,977 tonnes in Feb 2017 .  CBOT soybean futures  fell to the lowest levels in a year on  Tuesday after the  USDA raised its estimates of South American  crops and  world soy ending stocks. USDA  forecasts Brazil's crop at  111  mt , up from 108  mt last month and  raised its forecast of  global soybean stocks at the end of the 2016 - 17 marketing year  to 87.4 mt , from 82.8 mt in March.  Moreover, soybean harvesting  in Argentina has accelerated in the past  week

Outlook

We expect Soybean prices  to trade sideways to down on expectation of steady demand from the crushers.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Soybean

