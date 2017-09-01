Soybean prices to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

Soybean futures continue to trade lower on Thursday tracking weak spot market as rising input cost put pressure on margins of soybean crushers. Despite lower area under soybean this year - due to a fall in acreage in Madhya Pradesh, the largest producer, because of poor rains in the state- the prices have been in pressure this week. The prices are expected to recover from this point as it dropped below the minimum Support Price declared by the government.

Outlook

Soybean futures are expected to trade on sideways on weak physical despite lower acreage in the country. Moreover, reports of good imports of edible oil in the country in July are keeping higher stocks in the country which is putting pressure on soybean prices.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.