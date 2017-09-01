App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 01, 2017 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soybean prices to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect to trade on sideways on weak physical despite lower acreage in the country.

Soybean prices to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

Soybean futures continue to trade lower on Thursday tracking weak spot market as rising input cost put pressure on margins of soybean crushers. Despite lower area under soybean this year - due to a fall in acreage in Madhya Pradesh, the largest producer, because of poor rains in the state- the prices have been in pressure this week. The prices are expected to recover from this point as it dropped below the minimum Support Price declared by the government.

Outlook

Soybean futures are expected to trade on sideways on weak physical despite lower acreage in the country. Moreover, reports of good imports of edible oil in the country in July are keeping higher stocks in the country which is putting pressure on soybean prices.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Soybean

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.