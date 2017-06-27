App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 27, 2017 12:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soybean prices to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways due to steady physical demand due to higher edible oil imports Higher MSP, lower acreage in coming kharif and higher edible oil demand may support prices.

Soybean prices to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' commodity report on Soybean


Soybean July futures on NCDEX gain  more that 1% during  last  week mainly on lower level buying by the market participants due  to  lower level buying and  higher intake by physical markets players . The monsoon rains may cover soybean belt in MP, Maharashtra and Rajasthan before the beginning of July. As per the government weekly sowing data, area under soybean crop across the country for the 2017 - 18 kharif was at 5.67 lakh hectares till last week, up 88.4% on year.  Moreover, reports of increase in Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for soybean to Rs.  3,050 per quintal also support. A s per Agmarknet data, arrivals of soybean  during last week up by 55 %  to  57,716 tonnes as compared to  37 , 054 tonnes  in the  previous  week . CBOT July soybean futures closed up 2 - 1/4 cents per bushel at $9.06 - 3/4 on Monday on bargain buying. Crop weather in the U.S.  Midwest remained mostly benign, with welcome showers expected this week in most of the region. Last week, disappointing U.S. weekly export sales also weighed on soybeans.  Net sales of 111,200 MT for 2016/2017 were down 67 percent from the previous week and 72 percent from the prior 4 - week average. As per USDA report, US soybeans are 96% planted vs 92% wk ago (93 pct 5 - yr avg).

Outlook
Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways due to steady physical demand due to higher edible oil imports Higher MSP, lower acreage in coming kharif  and higher edible oil demand may support prices.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Soybean

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.