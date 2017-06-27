Soybean prices to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' commodity report on Soybean

Soybean July futures on NCDEX gain more that 1% during last week mainly on lower level buying by the market participants due to lower level buying and higher intake by physical markets players . The monsoon rains may cover soybean belt in MP, Maharashtra and Rajasthan before the beginning of July. As per the government weekly sowing data, area under soybean crop across the country for the 2017 - 18 kharif was at 5.67 lakh hectares till last week, up 88.4% on year. Moreover, reports of increase in Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for soybean to Rs. 3,050 per quintal also support. A s per Agmarknet data, arrivals of soybean during last week up by 55 % to 57,716 tonnes as compared to 37 , 054 tonnes in the previous week . CBOT July soybean futures closed up 2 - 1/4 cents per bushel at $9.06 - 3/4 on Monday on bargain buying. Crop weather in the U.S. Midwest remained mostly benign, with welcome showers expected this week in most of the region. Last week, disappointing U.S. weekly export sales also weighed on soybeans. Net sales of 111,200 MT for 2016/2017 were down 67 percent from the previous week and 72 percent from the prior 4 - week average. As per USDA report, US soybeans are 96% planted vs 92% wk ago (93 pct 5 - yr avg).

Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways due to steady physical demand due to higher edible oil imports Higher MSP, lower acreage in coming kharif and higher edible oil demand may support prices.

