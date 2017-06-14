App
Jun 14, 2017 01:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soybean prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, Soybean futures are expected to trade higher due to low level buying as physical supplies have affected. Moreover, anticipation of higher MSP and improving edible oil demand may also support prices.

Angel Commodities' commodity report on Soybean


Soybean Jul futures closed lower on Tuesday on profit booking  but prices in spot jumped about 1.49% on lower supplies. The prices are under pressure on expectation of good sowing progress in the current kharif as monsoon is forecast to be normal.  Area under the soybean crop across the country for the 2017 - 18 kharif was at 26,900 ha till last week, up 16.5% on year. However, reports of increase in Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for soybean by Rs. 175 per quintal to Rs. 2,950 per quintal may support prices. A s per Agmarknet data, arrivals of  soybean  during  last week down by 50 % to  21,680 tonnes as compared to  43,859 tonnes  in the  previous week . CBOT July soybean futures settle d up on Tuesday on bargain buying from the lower levels. However, there is st ill pressure on prices due to forecast of improved weather in the US. Informa Economics updated their 2017 soybean planted acres estimate to 89.362 million acres, down slightly from May’s number of 89.7 million acres. As per USDA report, US soybeans are 92% planted vs 83% wk ago (87 pct 5 - yravg).  As per USDA, 2016/17 world ending stocks are estimated at 93.2 mt, up 3.11 mt from the May projection. The 2017/18 world ending stocks are shown as rising 3.41 mt to 92.22 mt

Outlook
Soybean futures are expected to trade higher due to low level buying as physical supplies have affected. Moreover, anticipation of higher MSP and improving edible oil demand may also support prices.Similarly

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

