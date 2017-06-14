Soybean prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' commodity report on Soybean

Soybean Jul futures closed lower on Tuesday on profit booking but prices in spot jumped about 1.49% on lower supplies. The prices are under pressure on expectation of good sowing progress in the current kharif as monsoon is forecast to be normal. Area under the soybean crop across the country for the 2017 - 18 kharif was at 26,900 ha till last week, up 16.5% on year. However, reports of increase in Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for soybean by Rs. 175 per quintal to Rs. 2,950 per quintal may support prices. A s per Agmarknet data, arrivals of soybean during last week down by 50 % to 21,680 tonnes as compared to 43,859 tonnes in the previous week . CBOT July soybean futures settle d up on Tuesday on bargain buying from the lower levels. However, there is st ill pressure on prices due to forecast of improved weather in the US. Informa Economics updated their 2017 soybean planted acres estimate to 89.362 million acres, down slightly from May’s number of 89.7 million acres. As per USDA report, US soybeans are 92% planted vs 83% wk ago (87 pct 5 - yravg). As per USDA, 2016/17 world ending stocks are estimated at 93.2 mt, up 3.11 mt from the May projection. The 2017/18 world ending stocks are shown as rising 3.41 mt to 92.22 mt

Soybean futures are expected to trade higher due to low level buying as physical supplies have affected. Moreover, anticipation of higher MSP and improving edible oil demand may also support prices.Similarly

