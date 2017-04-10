Soybean prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

Soybean April futures closed higher on Wednesday due to barga in buying at lower levels. The supplies have been decreased drastically last week compared to previous week. As per Agmarknet, arrivals of soybean during Mar 27 - Apr 1 were about 32,514 tonnes Vs 90,767 tonnes during previous week. The mills have procured large volumes of soybean earlier in the season lower levels which helps in more competitive prices of meals for record exports. Chicago Board of Trade May soybean futures rebound on fears of harvest delays in Argen tina, along with China's return to the market after a holiday. Argentine rains are threatening and raise concerns of a repeat to last season's flooding that reduced Argentine soybean production and caused quality problems. According to the Rosario Stock Exchange, only 8% of soybeans in the main producing region have been harvested, compared to 21% a year ago.

We expect Soybean prices to trade higher on expectation of lower level buying and good crushing demand.

