App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks-business
Apr 06, 2017 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soybean prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect Soybean prices to trade higher on expectation of lower level buying and good crushing demand.

Soybean prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

Soybean April futures closed higher on Wednesday due to barga in buying at lower levels. The supplies have been decreased drastically last week compared to previous week. As per Agmarknet, arrivals of soybean during Mar 27 - Apr 1 were about 32,514 tonnes Vs 90,767 tonnes during previous week. The mills have procured large volumes of soybean earlier in the season lower levels which helps in more competitive prices of meals for record exports. Chicago Board of Trade May soybean futures rebound on fears of harvest delays in Argen tina, along with China's return to the market after a holiday. Argentine rains are threatening and raise concerns of a repeat to last season's flooding that reduced Argentine soybean production and caused quality problems. According to the Rosario Stock Exchange, only 8% of soybeans in the main producing region have been harvested, compared to 21% a year ago.

Outlook

We expect Soybean prices to trade higher on expectation of lower level buying and good crushing demand.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Soybean

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.