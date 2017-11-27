App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 27, 2017 12:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soybean prices to trade higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, Soybean futures are expected to trade higher on good demand for new season crop for crushing as edible oil import duty is hiked. Moreover, higher incentives for oil meal export also support soybean prices.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean


NCDEX Soybean futures see highest weekly gain last week since August on reports of good physical demand after hike in edible oil imports. Moreover, reports that government is likely to double the incentive on export of oilmeals to 10% to support domestic oilseed prices. As per Agmarknet data, the arrivals in 1 - 25 Nov increased to 12.5 lt compared to last year arrivals of 7.1 lt for the same period. Total exports of  soy  oilmeal in the first seven  months of the fiscal started April is almost 5 times higher to 5.37  lakh tons compared to 1.07 lakh tons last year.

Outlook
Soybean futures are expected to trade higher on good demand for new season crop for crushing as edible oil import duty is hiked. Moreover, higher incentives for oil meal export also support soybean prices.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Soybean

