Nov 23, 2017 11:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soybean prices to trade higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities,Soybean futures are expected to trade higher on good demand for new season crop for crushing as edible oil import duty is hiked.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean


NCDEX Soybean futures closed higher for third consecutive day tracking good physical demand after hike in edible oil imports which increase domestic crushing.  Soybean prices are still trading lower than MSP as soybean arrivals have peaked.  As per Agmarknet data, the arrivals in 1 - 20 Nov increased to 10.13 lt compared to last year arrivals for the same period. Total exports  of  soy oil meal in the first seven months of the fiscal started April is almost 5 times higher to 5.37 lakh tons compared to 1.07 lakh  tons last year.

Outlook
Soybean futures are expected to trade higher on good demand for new season crop for crushing as edible oil import duty is hiked. However, balanced demand and supply scenario may keep the prices sideways.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

