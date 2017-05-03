Soybean prices expected to recover from lower levels: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

Soybean May futures continue its downtrend this week and closed 1.4% down on Tuesday as market participants liquidate their buying positions on anticipation of ample available stocks in the country. As per Agmarknet, arrivals of soybean during Apr 2017 is 2.82 lakh tonnes, higher by 20% compared to last year same month.

Outlook

We expect Soybean prices expected to recover from lower levels. The supplies have been lower while there is good demand from the crushers. The prices of Ref Soy oil and CPO may trade higher on good domestic demand. However, adequate supplies and cheap imports keeping the prices under control.

