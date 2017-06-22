Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways to lower: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

Soybean Jul futures fell nearly 1% on weak physical demand and reports of monsoon rains to cover soybean belt in MP. As per the government weekly sowing data, area under soybean crop across the country for the 2017-18 kharif was at 45,000 ha till last week, down 55.4% on year.

Outlook

Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways to lower due to steady physical demand due to higher edible oil imports Higher MSP, lower acreage in coming kharif and higher edible oil demand may support prices.

