App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 22, 2017 01:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways to lower: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways to lower due to steady physical demand due to higher edible oil imports Higher MSP, lower acreage in coming kharif and higher edible oil demand may support prices.

Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways to lower: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean


Soybean Jul futures fell nearly 1% on weak physical demand and reports of monsoon rains to cover soybean belt in MP. As per the government weekly sowing data, area under soybean crop across the country for the 2017-18 kharif was at 45,000 ha till last week, down 55.4% on year.


Outlook


Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways to lower due to steady physical demand due to higher edible oil imports Higher MSP, lower acreage in coming kharif and higher edible oil demand may support prices.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Soybean

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.