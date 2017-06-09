Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

Soybean Jun futures continue to trade higher on Thursday on expectation that the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for soybean may increase by Rs. 175 per quintal to Rs. 2,950 and lower arrivals in the physical market.

Outlook

Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways to higher due to low level buying on reduced supplies while anticipation of higher MSP may also support prices.

