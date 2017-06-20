Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

Soybean Jul futures closed 1% higher on Monday on reports of slow progress in soybean sowing in the country. As per the government weekly sowing data, area under soybean crop across the country for the 2017-18 kharif was at 45,000 ha till last week, down 55.4% on year. The prices were under pressure all season on higher arrivals and bumper crop with the farmers.

Outlook

Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways to higher on reports of lower supplies but higher edible oil imports may pressurize prices. Anticipation of higher MSP, lower acreage in coming kharif and improving edible oil demand may support prices.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.