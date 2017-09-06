App
Sep 06, 2017 03:23 PM IST

Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, Soybean futures are expected to trade on sideways on improved physical demand form oil mills and lower acreage in the country but expectation of new season arrivals may pressure prices.

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean


NCDEX Soybean futures closed lower mainly on profit booking by the market participants at higher levels. Moreover, weak spot demand above Rs. 3100 per quintal is also dragging the prices in futures as new crop is about to arrive in less than one month time. The total area under soybean has declined this year due to a fall in acreage in Madhya Pradesh, the largest producer, because of poor rains in the state so far.


Outlook


Soybean futures are expected to trade on sideways on improved physical demand form oil mills and lower acreage in the country but expectation of new season arrivals may pressure prices.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
