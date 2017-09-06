Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

NCDEX Soybean futures closed lower mainly on profit booking by the market participants at higher levels. Moreover, weak spot demand above Rs. 3100 per quintal is also dragging the prices in futures as new crop is about to arrive in less than one month time. The total area under soybean has declined this year due to a fall in acreage in Madhya Pradesh, the largest producer, because of poor rains in the state so far.

Outlook

Soybean futures are expected to trade on sideways on improved physical demand form oil mills and lower acreage in the country but expectation of new season arrivals may pressure prices.

