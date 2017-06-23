Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

Soybean Jul futures trading in a range and closed little down on Thursday, despite slow progress of soybean planting and lower arrivals in physical markets. Weak physical demand and reports of monsoon rains may cover soybean belt in MP, Maharashtra and Rajasthan in coming weeks.

Outlook

Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways due to steady physical demand due to higher edible oil imports Higher MSP, lower acreage in coming kharif and higher edible oil demand may support prices.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.