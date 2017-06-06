Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

Soybean Jun futures recover a little on Monday due to lower level buying by the market participants however supply pressure keeps prices lower in spot market. The prices touched it’s lowest since March 2012 during the last week.

Outlook

Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways but the prices may rebound due to low level buying on reduced supplies and steady demand while mustard futures expected to trade sideways and may bounce higher from the seasons lower levels as supplies have been steady. Oilseed prices expected to bounce back in coming weeks amid lower level buying and dwindling supplies in the physical market.

