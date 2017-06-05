App
Jun 05, 2017 12:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways but the prices may rebound due to low level buying on reduced supplies and steady demand while mustard futures expected to trade sideways and may bounce higher from the seasons lower levels as supplies have been steady.

Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean


Soybean Jun futures down for the week by 3.44%, which is 6th consecutive weekly drop due to higher supplies and good progress of new season crop. The prices touched its lowest since March 2012 during the last week. India soybean sowing for the current kharif reached 23,000 ha so far vs 20,000 ha year ago.


Outlook


Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways but the prices may rebound due to low level buying on reduced supplies and steady demand while mustard futures expected to trade sideways and may bounce higher from the seasons lower levels as supplies have been steady.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

