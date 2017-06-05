Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

Soybean Jun futures down for the week by 3.44%, which is 6th consecutive weekly drop due to higher supplies and good progress of new season crop. The prices touched its lowest since March 2012 during the last week. India soybean sowing for the current kharif reached 23,000 ha so far vs 20,000 ha year ago.

Outlook

Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways but the prices may rebound due to low level buying on reduced supplies and steady demand while mustard futures expected to trade sideways and may bounce higher from the seasons lower levels as supplies have been steady.

