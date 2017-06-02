App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 02, 2017 11:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways but the prices may rebound due to low level buying on reduced supplies while mustard futures expected to trade sideways and may bounce higher from the seasons lower levels as supplies have been steady.

Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean


Soybean Jun futures rebound on Wednesday tracking good spot demand as supplies are dwelling. However, the prices are still at levels lowest since March 2012 due to higher supplies and good progress of new season crop.


Outlook


Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways but the prices may rebound due to low level buying on reduced supplies while mustard futures expected to trade sideways and may bounce higher from the seasons lower levels as supplies have been steady.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Soybean

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.