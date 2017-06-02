Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

Soybean Jun futures rebound on Wednesday tracking good spot demand as supplies are dwelling. However, the prices are still at levels lowest since March 2012 due to higher supplies and good progress of new season crop.

Outlook

Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways but the prices may rebound due to low level buying on reduced supplies while mustard futures expected to trade sideways and may bounce higher from the seasons lower levels as supplies have been steady.

