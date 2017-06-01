Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

Soybean Jun futures closed unchanged yesterday and continue to trade at levels lowest since March 2012 due to lower demand, higher supplies and good progress of new season crop. India soybean sowing for the current kharif reached 23,000 ha so far vs 20,000 ha year ago.

Outlook

Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways but the prices may rebound due to low level buying while mustard futures may also trade lower on higher supplies and steady crushing demand from the oil mills.

