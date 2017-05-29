Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

Soybean Jun futures recover on last two days of last week but down for the week by 2.61% to close at Rs. 2,761 a quintal. Soybean prices are trending down since one month on higher supplies and lower demand. India soybean sowing for the current kharif reached 23,000 ha so far vs 20,000 ha year ago.

Outlook

Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways to little higher on low level buying however, good supplies and lower demand may keep pressurizing on price.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.