Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways: Angel Commodities
According to Angel Commodities, Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways to little higher on low level buying however, good supplies and lower demand may keep pressurizing on price.
Angel Commodities' report on Soybean
Soybean Jun futures recover on last two days of last week but down for the week by 2.61% to close at Rs. 2,761 a quintal. Soybean prices are trending down since one month on higher supplies and lower demand. India soybean sowing for the current kharif reached 23,000 ha so far vs 20,000 ha year ago.
Outlook
