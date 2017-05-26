Soybean futures are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

Soybean Jun futures recover on Thursday after three consecutive session decline this week. Soybean prices are trending down since one month on higher supplies and lower demand. However, the arrivals are lower as farmers, reluctant to sell at "low prices" so far this season.

Outlook

Soybean futures are expected to trade lower of good supplies and lower demand but the prices may recover in current week on lower level buying.

