you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 24, 2017 11:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soybean futures are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, Soybean futures are expected to trade lower of good supplies and lower demand but the prices may recover in current week on lower level buying but prices.

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean


Soybean Jun futures closed lower on Tuesday on reports of higher stocks of soybean with farmers and traders. Soybean prices is trending down because farmers, reluctant to sell at "low prices" so far this season, will soon begin liquidating stocks trying to raise money for sowing operations beginning June.


Outlook


Soybean futures are expected to trade lower of good supplies and lower demand but the prices may recover in current week on lower level buying but prices.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

