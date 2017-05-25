Soybean futures are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

Soybean Jun futures closed lower for the third consecutive day on Wednesday on reports of higher stocks of soybean with farmers and traders. Soybean prices is trending down because farmers, reluctant to sell at "low prices" so far this season, will soon begin liquidating stocks trying to raise money for sowing operations beginning June.

Outlook

Oilseed prices are under pressure on higher supplies. Soybean futures are expected to trade lower of good supplies and lower demand but the prices may recover in current week on lower level buying but prices.

