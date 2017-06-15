Soybean futures are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

App
Jun 15, 2017 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

According to Angel Commodities, Soybean futures are expected to trade higher due to low level buying as physical supplies have affected.

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean


Soybean Jul futures jumps higher on anticipation that farmers may shift out of soybean this season and go for other kharif crops. The prices were under pressure all season on higher arrivals and bumper crop with the farmers.


Outlook


Soybean futures are expected to trade higher due to low level buying as physical supplies have affected. Moreover, anticipation of higher MSP, lower acreage in coming kharif and improving edible oil demand may also support prices.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Soybean

