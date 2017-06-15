Soybean futures are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

Soybean Jul futures jumps higher on anticipation that farmers may shift out of soybean this season and go for other kharif crops. The prices were under pressure all season on higher arrivals and bumper crop with the farmers.

Outlook

Soybean futures are expected to trade higher due to low level buying as physical supplies have affected. Moreover, anticipation of higher MSP, lower acreage in coming kharif and improving edible oil demand may also support prices.

