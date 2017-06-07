App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 07, 2017 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soybean futures are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, Soybean futures are expected to trade higher due to low level buying on reduced supplies and steady demand.

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean


Soybean Jun futures recover by about 1% on Tuesday due to drastic reduction in soybean arrivals in the physical markets in Madhya Pradesh due to agitation by the farmers. As per Agmarknet data, arrivals of soybean during the first 6 days of June drop by 78% to 13,225 tonnes as compared to 60, 729 in the last week of May.


Outlook


Soybean futures are expected to trade higher due to low level buying on reduced supplies and steady demand. Similarly mustard futures expected to trade higher from the seasons lower levels as supplies have been lower. Oilseed prices expected to bounce back in coming weeks amid lower level buying and dwindling supplies in the physical market.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Soybean

